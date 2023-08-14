What’s new in Madden 24?

Madden 24 is right around the corner and EA Sports has introduced several new additions to keep the game fresh.

With over 30 years under its belt, the Madden franchise has seen plenty of changes, not all of which have proven to be popular, and Madden 24 is rolling back the years with the return of some fan-favorite features.

From general gameplay tweaks to new features and technology, Madden 24 has a fair few changes it is bringing to the fold, with the most important of them detailed below.

FieldSENSE and SAPIEN technology

More animations for your biggest hits.

Every year of Madden results in the introduction of new technology in the gameplay, with FieldSENSE 2.0 and SAPIEN the buzzwords for Madden 24.

FieldSENSE 2.0 continues on the introductions made last year, aiming to provide greater control and increased realism, and this year’s entry places a particular focus on tackling and skill-based passing—both of which have several new animations.

SAPIEN, meanwhile, “transforms the way players look”, according to EA Sports, and results in more recognizable player builds. Linemen will look more like linemen, with smoother animations across the board.

Just how much of an impact the two new technologies make remains to be seen and, in truth, changes of this type are never as highly anticipated as things like new game modes.

Return of Superstar mode

After fluttering from Longshot to Face of the Franchise, EA Sports is taking Madden 24’s create-a-player career mode back to where it started with the return of the Superstar mode, which last appeared in Madden NFL 12.

Two options are provided in Superstar mode, where you can create a player and take them through their journey in the NFL in single-player, or join together with two friends to face other Superstars in a three-vs-three arcade-style match.

In the offline mode, the journey in Superstar begins at the NFL Combine, where performances impact your selection in the Draft, which in turn decides where your career will begin. From there, the journey to join Madden 24’s 99 club begins.

Playable positions in Superstar mode are QB, RB, WR, LB, or CB. While in-game, you will be provided with on-field feedback and can select Superstar Missions in your journey, with unlockable rewards and customization options.

New Franchise mode features

Take your team on the road.

Madden’s Franchise Mode has often felt overlooked since the introduction of Ultimate Team but significant progress appears to have been made on the offline mode this time around, with some big changes.

The Training Camp makes its return, there has been a significant overhaul to the Trades system, and a new Weekly Strategy dynamic, all of which should allow greater customization on your team’s preparation and more realism in market moves.

Relocation in Franchise Mode has also received some much-needed attention and is now also available when playing as a Coach, not just an Owner. When you relocate, you can choose a city, stadium, and team branding, with 15 additional cities being added in Madden 24 to result in a grand total of 34 options.

The AI-controlled teams are now much improved in the market when making or negotiating offers, while the Draft has seen several Generators added, including prospects that fit into the Generational, 99 Club, Utility, and Injury Prone categories.

Madden 24 doesn’t provide any new, game-changing ways to play Ultimate Team but there are a few big additions, including the introduction of Crossplay that enables you to face off against someone regardless of their platform.

Several quality-of-life updates have also been made, including a new onboarding system and live events hub, while the starting overall rating for Champion cards will be set at 87—allowing the meta to stay “fresh and exciting”.

One addition that looks particularly useful is the Item Catalog, where you can see every card that can be obtained in the game and how you get it.

As for MUT Champs, a token is now no longer required to enter and now refreshes every Friday, which puts it in line with the Competitive Pass.

