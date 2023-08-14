Madden 24 QB speed ratings: 5 fastest quarterbacks

A new NFL season brings with it a new release of Madden, with Madden 24 representing the latest iteration of the popular EA Sports franchise.

With a wealth of offline and online game modes to keep you busy, Madden 24 offers plenty to keep you occupied as you look to create the greatest team you can, regardless of whether that is in Franchise or Ultimate Team.

Quarterbacks are arguably the most important piece of the puzzle for any team and, if you’re looking to create an impact with your feet out of the pocket, then speed and acceleration are the two stats you should be looking at.

Madden 24’s fastest QBs offer that in abundance, though the majority fall short with their overall rating and, therefore, may be overlooked.

Fastest QBs in Madden 24

Name Team Overall (OVR) Speed (SPD) Acceleration (ACC) Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens 91 96 96 Justin Fields Chicago Bears 76 93 95 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 79 92 94 Anthony Richardson Indianapolis Colts 70 91 92 Malik Willis Tennessee Titans 66 90 93

As you can see, Madden 24 is extremely short of high-overall, fast-paced QBs, with Lamar Jackson being an exception to the rule as the only QB higher than 80 overall that ranks high in the speed department.

Fields, Murray, and Richardson are all young enough to be potential options for you in a few years in Franchise mode but, if you’re looking for a quick QB for Ultimate Team, Jackson is definitely the best bet.

