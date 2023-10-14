Where to get Manastone Clusters in Lords of the Fallen

Need to restore mana? Manastone Clusters are perfect for the job.

Mana is one of the many resources in Lords of the Fallen, and it’s easy to run out of if you’re not careful. Luckily for anyone using a magic-based build, Manastone Clusters help replenish the resource when you find yourself in a bit of a pinch.

What are Manastone Clusters?

In Lords of the Fallen, Manastone Clusters are consumable items that restore mana, the resource required to cast magic, over a small period of time. They come in two different sizes, small and large, and can be equipped to your Quick Access Items bar so you can quickly use it to restore mana in the heat of battle.

Large Manastone Clusters restore more mana than Small Manastone Clusters, but are rarer to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Certain classes will rely more heavily on Manastone Clusters than others, like the Orian Preacher and Pyric Cultist—both of which use magic as part of their arsenal. I picked Blackfeather Ranger as my preferred starting class for my first playthrough and never needed Manastone Clusters since I wasn’t using a magic build.

How to equip Manastone Clusters and restore mana in Lords of the Fallen

To use a Manastone Cluster to restore your health, follow these steps:

Open your Equipment menu by pressing the ESC key on PC or one of the start buttons on console. Select one of the boxes under the Quick Access Items section, as shown in the video below. Choose either Small or Large Manastone Clusters. This will automatically add it to your quickslot bar. With the Manastone Cluster equipped to your quickslot bar, scroll over to the Manastone Cluster using your mouse scroll wheel, or if on console, the D-pad. Press R on PC or X on console to use the item.

Video by Dot Esports

How to get more Manastone Clusters in Lords of the Fallen

Throughout your Lords of the Fallen playthrough, you’ll find Manastone Clusters as random enemy drops, but you can also purchase them from Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis in Skyrest after you’ve defeated Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal.

Stomund can be located to the right of the Vestige of Ethryg. To view his stock, simply interact with him and select the “Purchase” option. He sells a number of useful items—including different weapons and shields, armor, and the Pilgrim’s Perch Key—in exchange for Vigor.

Small Manastone Clusters are just one of the many items you can buy from Stomund. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Small Manastone Crystals sell for 300 Vigor a pop, so be sure to farm up on the currency while you’re in the Umbral. You also have the option to sell items to Stomund as well; if you’re in a pinch and need to make some quick Vigor, you can part ways with an item of your own.

