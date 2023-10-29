How to beat Kinrangr Guardian Folard in Lords of the Fallen

Kinrangr Guardian Folard is a mandatory boss in Lords of the Fallen that you’ll encounter near the initially locked bell door by the Windmill Vestige. Through the door is a cave leading to the snowy region, the Fief of the Chill Curse, and Folard guards the way.

This boss is notably one of the most frustrating and tedious bosses in the game, as he deals devastating icy attacks and is accompanied by several aggressive enemies. If you’re struggling, this guide will tell you exactly how to beat Kinrangr Guardian Folard.

Lords of the Fallen Kinrangr Guardian Folard boss guide

Preparing for the fight

Kill the parasite before anything else. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Folard is a mid-game boss, and although you can fight him as soon as you get the Fief key, you’re better off waiting until you have at least a +5 weapon before attempting it.

It’s also worth noting that the boss is weak to fire, so it’s best to bring Fire Salts to the fight. Lastly, you’ll have a better chance against Folard if you have a decent amount of health. Leveling Vitality is of the utmost importance in Lords of the Fallen, especially when you get to the mid-game when enemies start hitting a lot harder. Folard is a prime example, so you’d be wise to go into the fight with at least 30 Vitality and frost-resistant armor to mitigate the boss’s ice attacks.

How to beat Kinrangr Guardian Folard

Upon entering the boss room, you’ll immediately notice that his health bar is blue, meaning he is invulnerable to your attacks. There are also three wolves in the boss arena that will immediately charge at you. First and foremost, run to where the boss started and illuminate the area with your Umbral Lamp. You’ll notice an Umbral Parasite, so use your lantern to destroy it.

Doing so will remove the boss’s invulnerability, and his blue bar should turn red, meaning that he can now take damage. Make sure to fight the boss in Axiom only, and don’t transition to Umbral, as there’s a tough Mendacious Visage enemy that only exists in Umbral that you’ll need to fight along with the boss.

Avoid his ice attacks and punish openings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before engaging the boss, get rid of all the wolves, as they’ll only get in your way and can easily surround you. After dealing with them, head to the left side of the room, out of the water. Most of the boss room is covered in water, which slows you down, and you’ll have more freedom to maneuver on dry land. For this reason, bait the boss to the left side and fight him there.

After you’re in position, use your Fire Salts to ignite your weapon, and avoid his standard attacks by side-stepping or rolling away from them. Side-stepping Folard’s attacks will give you an opening to use heavy attacks on him. Folard also uses heavy ice attacks that deal frostbite damage, but they’re slow and clearly telegraphed, so dodge to the side to avoid the ice projectile from his weapon.

Folard uses heavy axe attacks that you can punish with your own heavy attacks. The best tactic to beat Folard is to carefully punish his openings while dodging to the side when he attacks. There are no summons available outside the boss room, so the fight can be tricky, but the hardest part is getting rid of the Umbral Parasite and killing the dogs at the start.

If you’re still struggling, try summoning a friend or stranger to help.

