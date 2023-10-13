How to open the bell door near Lords of the Fallen’s Windmill

Lords of the Fallen is packed with secrets to discover, shortcuts to open, and branching paths to explore. Early in the game, by the Windmill Vestige, you might have noticed a locked Bell Door with seemingly no way to open it.

If you’re like me, you looked high and low for a way in before giving up and moving on. After exploring most of the game, I’m pleased to report that opening the Bell Door by Lords of the Fallen’s Windmill is far easier than it looks.

Lords of the Fallen: How to open the Windmill bell door

You’ll get the Fief Key after Andreas leaves Skyrest Bridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The bell door leads to the Fief, a snowy region that serves as a path to one of Lords of the Fallen‘s five main objectives. You need the Fief Key to open the door, which is given to you by Andreas of Ebb.

You meet Andreas in Skyrest Bridge at the beginning of the game. He’s clearly jealous and wants your Umbral Lamp. Return to him after reaching certain progression points, usually after beating bosses or reaching new areas, and he’ll have new dialogue for you.

After you beat the Congregator of Flesh boss in the Forsaken Fen, return to Andreas and he’ll inform you that he’s leaving for the Kinrangr Fief, and give you the Fief Key.

If you haven’t been keeping up with his dialogue, don’t worry. On my first playthrough, I didn’t speak to Andreas after beating the Congregator of Flesh; instead, I returned to Skyrest Bridge after progressing through the Mines and discovered he’d left a note (and the Fief Key) in the hall to the right of the Vestige.

Collect the key and return to the Windmill Vestige, and you’ll now be able to open the Bell Door. Behind it is a challenging boss, especially if you’re under-leveled, followed by one of the toughest routes in the game, so come prepared.

