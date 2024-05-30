Lords of the Fallen gets 2 new modes alongside Game Pass release

Only a little over a month after the Master of Fate update, Hexworks has surprised Lords of the Fallen players with another free content drop featuring highly requested game modes.

In a free Clash of Champions content update on May 30, Lords of the Fallen received two new Boss Rush modes for players who want an ultimate challenge. These modes are available via the game’s Vestige checkpoint markers and allow you to re-experience your favorite boss fights by yourself in singleplayer or with another Lampbearer in online co-op. On top of that, the patch brings further performance improvements.

Bring back memories. Image via CI Games

Each of the two Boss Rush modes is a unique way to replay the game’s toughest fights. The first mode, Echoes of Battle, allows you to replay a singular boss battle, including Ellianne the Starved, Congregator of Flesh, and Radiant Sentinel. On the other hand, the Crucible mode is a gauntlet of six pre-selected encounters with escalating difficulty you have to overcome without dying to obtain rewards like Shrine Currency and exclusive armor tincts.

Clash of Champions arrived only a month after Version 1.5, the concluding content update of the post-launch roadmap. Version 1.5 introduced more performance improvements, PvP and PvE game balancing, new spells, and the Advanced Game Modifier system that allows you to customize your playthrough with seven different modifiers.

Alongside the surprise update, Lord of the Fallen also finally arrived on Xbox and PC Game Pass, making it even easier for you to jump into this dark fantasy adventure.

