Lords of the Fallen is getting new quests, items, and game modifiers before 2023 ends

Before the year is out, Lords of the Fallen players can look forward to free extra content including new quest lines, items, fun game modifiers for New Game Plus, and a whole lot more.

Hexworks laid out the roadmap for the rest of the year on Nov. 7. The highlight is three new armor sets: The dark Umbral Armor, the tough Rhogar Armor, and the bright Radiant Armor. These armor sets will be unlockable by finishing new quest lines. There’s also a new quest line event coming up, with more details to follow.

The developers are also working on making the New Game Plus mode tougher by introducing extra modifiers to spice up the action. They’re also adding some extra secret boss weapon abilities, two new spell packs, new grievous strikes, separate balancing for PvE and PvP, the ability to rebind gamepads, and are expanding both the inventory and stash.

Greeting Lampbearers,



Today, in the spirit of collaboration, we are pleased to share with you our Content Plan for the remainder of 2023 with continued support next year.



The upcoming updates for Lords of the Fallen aren’t just about new content. They’re also focused on improving the overall performance. Players can expect smoother gameplay with stability improvements, fixes for saving progress, and better multiplayer experiences in both co-op and PvP modes. The game will also see fine-tuning in balance, more challenging bosses, and several adjustments aimed at improving the gaming experience.

Hexworks said the updates mentioned in the roadmap are just a glimpse into a bigger picture. Their dedication to transparency and open communication with their player base remains a priority, and they assured players that they are actively listening to feedback and will keep doing their best to improve the overall experience as quickly and efficiently as possible.

The success of Lords of the Fallen suggests there might be more downloadable content coming in the future. But in the meantime, all this free content has made the community very happy.