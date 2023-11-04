New Lords of the Fallen patch adjusts enemy AI, PvP boss weapons

Lords of the Fallen patch 1.1.282 is here, and there are quite a few changes to key weapons, enemy AI, and some minor housecleaning for all intrepid Lampbearers out there.

Arguably, the biggest changes are to The Scarlet Shadow, specifically to make it harder to use cheese strategies against. The full list is:

The Scarlet Shadow could sometimes receive fall damage. Not anymore.

The Scarlet Shadow has learned a few new tricks to react to some trolling players. Now, you can’t hide from him by taking an elevator or getting on top of some assets to shoot him without being touched. He’s more resourceful. You’ve been warned.

The Scarlet Shadow now has a few more navlinks to be able to jump up and down some platforms. Running away from it is now even more challenging.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvP weapons have also been dramatically changed, specifically the boss weapons favored by players. The developers clearly thought that the boss weapons were over-used against other players and made some substantial changes to how they function.

Boss weapons will now have 10 levels instead of five, and we’ve modified their upgrade curves. While they remain potent, they are no longer overpowered in PVP.

The mana costs for Pieta’s Blessed Reflections and Infernal Hounds invocation spells have been significantly increased.

Exploding bolts and shattering bolts now require more ammunition to use.

The usage cost of the Corrupted Banner Javelin has increased, and its damage output has been nerfed.

To facilitate this transition, we’ve temporarily reduced the cost of Deralium Chunks at the shrine, making it easier for players to get their boss weapons from five to 10, but also to make it easier to try out different weapons and create more varied builds.

Additionally, the developers boast that they have either fixed or tweaked over 100 minor instances, including some AI behavior, performance issues in HDR, and several “rare crashes.”

Here are some of the crashes that were fixed:

A very rare crash was reported in sentry where faction wars AIs casting certain abilities could crash in some GPUs under specific circumstances.

A rare crash could happen when nanite was sending certain data to GPUs.

A very rare crash could happen when AIs and players were targeting each other with specific abilities. Not reported in Sentry yet.

A rare crash could happen when activating a revenge and the selected AI was a specific one, already solved. Not reported in Sentry yet.

A very rare crash could happen when the player is aiming in ranged mode under very specific circumstances. Not reported in Sentry yet.

The full list of patch notes (be warned: it’s a long read) can be found here.