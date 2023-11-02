Lords of the Fallen developer censors posts complaining about performance issues

Despite its impressive world design and faithful approach to the Souls formula, Lords of the Fallen launched to a mixed reception, with most negative comments and reviews citing its unstable performance.

The developer has been working around the clock deploying patch after patch to fix the problems, which is commendable, but a recent blunder left a sour taste in players’ mouths.

On Nov. 1, in a now-deleted post to X, formerly Twitter, developer Hexworks shared a post highlighting an upcoming lore livestream. The community quickly flooded the post with negative comments regarding Lords of the Fallen’s pervasive performance issues, which were deleted by the post author soon after.

It wasn’t long before the entire thread was a ghost town of deleted comments, which really isn’t a good look. The Lords of the Fallen X account remade the thread a short time later, and the community response was just as negative as expected.

We’re delighted to see so many of you journeying throughout our world.



Join us on November 3rd at 7PM CET/2PM EST/5PM UTC on Twitch as we commune to discuss the lore behind #LordsOfTheFallen w/ Creative Director, Cezar Virtosu.



Ready thy questions belowhttps://t.co/tMAztwmekD pic.twitter.com/Pp1iNTC0TL — LORDS OF THE FALLEN (@lotfgame) November 1, 2023

In the new thread’s comments section, one user lamented, “crasch after crasch [sic] will the director explain his project to improve this game?,” while another added, “This game doesn’t work in almost every single map, just fix the performance on consoles.”

In a reply to the X thread, presumably to help address the community’s performance concerns, the developer added that yet another patch is on its way. In a Reddit post on the same day, a community representative explained that the patch is scheduled to be released on Thursday, Nov. 2, and purportedly will come with new fixes to further improve stability and performance.

It’s great to see Hexworks so committed to improving the game, but censoring comments only serves to undermine the developers’ hard work, passion, and commitment to their projects. On top of this, the Reddit post seems to downplay the issues by referring to Lords of the Fallen‘s “occasional performance hiccups,” and it’s safe to say the community isn’t happy.

In another reply to the X thread, a user chimed in: “That’s just insulting. The game develops an autosave stutter after so many hours that causes the game to stutter every few seconds. It’s not occasional, it’s constant.”

Lords of the Fallen still has a whole host of issues that need fixing, with its limited inventory space and lack of storage system, lack of quality of life features, and unstable performance still rendering the game unplayable for a large portion of the community. The game has potential, but it looks like it needed another six months in the oven.