There are many paths to explore in Lords of the Fallen, but the ones that feature the best rewards are often locked. Getting the Pilgrim’s Perch key will grant you some of these good rewards.

You’ll see the Pilgrim’s Perch key mentioned pretty early in your LotF journey. You’ll come across several doors that will be locked, but you’ll also have to spend a lot of resources to get the key.

Here is how to unlock the Pilgrim’s Perch key in LotF.

How to get the Pilgrim’s Perch key in Lords of the Fallen

The way to get the Pilgrim’s Perch key is very easy in LotF. You simply have to unlock Skyrest, the game’s main hub. Then, you’ll meet Stomund near the Vestige.

To meet him, simply head to the right when you’re facing the Vestige. You’ll also have to exhaust all of his lines to access his shop.

You’ll see the Pilgrim’s Perch Key in the big list of Stomund’s available items. The precious item comes at a hefty price, though: it costs 9,500 Vigor points.

The key unlocks plenty of paths early in the game, so buying it will be tempting. But is it worth spending that much Vigor?

Should you buy the Pilgrim’s Perch key?

The key is incredibly expensive, as it’ll cost you the equivalent of around four whole levels, so it’s not a decision to take lightly.

We decided to buy the key and got a few precious items from it, including a heavy armor. But other players reported you might be able to get it for free later in the game.

When you’ll progress further into your journey and beat more bosses, there will be a point where Stomund will leave Skyrest. It means you won’t be able to purchase the items he had in his shop. But according to player reports, he’ll leave the Pilgrim’s Perch key behind alongside a note you can read.

If it turns out to be true, you will save a decent amount of Vigor by waiting him to depart rather than buying the key straightaway. If it isn’t, however, you won’t likely have a way to get it at all afterwards, so be careful.

