The Hushed Saint is one of the many major bosses in Lords of the Fallen, and we can help you beat him.

He is located in the Forsaken Fen and serves as a major roadblock to players looking to progress the game. The boss is quite formidable as he hits hard and sports a dangerous move set. This guide will teach you how to defeat him.

Preparing for The Hushed Saint fight in Lords of the Fallen

Before taking on the boss, it’s best to prepare for the fight ahead. Despite being a challenging opponent, The Hushed Saint is weak to fire and bleed. That said, we advise you to go into the battle with a good number of Minor Fire Salts or a weapon that does significant bleed damage if possible.

Alternatively, you could also go into the battle with any good ranged spell that does a lot of damage. Aside from ranged spells, it would also be a good idea to have ranged items ready, as they’ll come in handy for this boss.

Lastly, before fighting the boss, you should have a good amount of health as he deals a lot of damage, especially to under-leveled players.

How to beat The Hushed Saint in Lords of the Fallen

Side step and exploit his openings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve got all that ready, you should be ready to fight the boss. Upon entering the boss room, you’ll notice that he is mounted on a horse. While mounted, he will dash at you, which you can counter by simply side-stepping or rolling away. He will also occasionally throw a large spear at you if you get too far from him, so roll away when you can. Sometimes, he may even send an area-wide attack your way that looks like a wave of green roots. You’ll have to side-step away from them or roll into the gaps they create to avoid being damaged.

You may also notice that the boss won’t take damage while mounted, so you must first dismount him.

To do that, simply throw one of your spears or any ranged weapon at him, or any other item you have on hand. Doing this will dismount him, allowing you to close the distance and get some hits in. While grounded, the boss uses a mix of standard and heavy halberd attacks. He’ll start with some wide swings and end with a Halberd slam you must roll away from to avoid.

After receiving enough attacks, the boss will then disappear into the floor and move around the area underground. Watch his movements and prepare to roll away as he exits the floor by launching into the air and throwing a spear at you. After doing this, he’ll get back on his horse, but may lunge at you with his halberd before doing so. Roll away or block this and prepare to dismount him again.

After using your ranged weapon to dismount him for a second time, the boss may do a shield slam AOE attack. Unlike the previous AOE attack, this one has a wider range, so you’ll have to roll away from it. He takes a bit of time to recover from this attack, so close the distance and get some free hits in. You’ll also be able to trade hits with him while side-stepping his wide swings, as they leave a lot of openings.

At this point in the fight, you’ve likely got his health down to about a quarter left. If you have, you’ll notice that instead of getting back on his horse, the boss will send his horse to charge at you if you get far enough. Avoid the horse and try to close the distance with him. Avoid more halberd swings and AOE attacks while punishing his openings, and you should get the boss down in no time.

After defeating the boss, be sure to Soulflay the white statue he leaves behind for a short flashback scene that reveals some lore about the enemy you just faced. Doing this will also get you the two Umbral Scouring and the Remembrance of the Hushed Saint, which gives you access to the boss’s weapons and items.

The Hushed Saint is a formidable boss in Lords of the Fallen. However, as long as you keep your distance from his powerful AOE attacks and come in with items or weapons that exploit his weaknesses, you should have no issue defeating the boss. Overall, following the tactic provided in this guide should help you defeat it with little effort.