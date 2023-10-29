How to defeat the Skinstealer in Lords of the Fallen

The Skinstealer is a minor non-optional boss in Lords of the Fallen at the top of the Cistern. The boss is incredibly aggressive, hits hard, and can be tough to handle, especially if you aren’t prepared or don’t have the right equipment.

This guide will show you how to defeat the Skinstealer in the easiest ways possible.

Lords of the Fallen Skinstealer boss strategy

Preparing for the fight

Dodge and attack when it leaves an opening. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before facing the intimidating creature, it’s best to be prepared for the fight ahead. We advise that you have a good amount of health, with at least 30 Vitality if possible, as the Skinstealer is a mid-to-late game boss that hits hard.

It’s also best to get a weapon that deals good damage, preferably one that’s been leveled up to at least +5. The boss is incredibly aggressive and agile, so most ranged attacks will be tough to pull off, and you’ll be better off using your melee weapon.

Going into the fight with a good shield is also advisable, as there will be some attacks you’ll need to block. A light shield like the Mournstead Infantry Shield is great for parrying the boss’s quick attacks, while a heavier shield will comfortably block most of its attacks.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the boss is weak to Smite, Poison and Bleed, so going into the fight with Poison Salts or other Salts to apply to your weapon is advisable.

How to defeat the Skinstealer

Parrying the boss grants more damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With all that at hand, you should have everything you need, so proceed to the boss. After entering the boss room, immediately Soulflay the Skinstealer. This will stun it and stop its aggressive attacks, and will also allow you to get some free hits in. The stun will only last a few seconds, so it’s best to make some distance right when he recovers.

As stated earlier, the Skinstealer is incredibly aggressive: It holds a giant cleaver in each hand and they deal a ton of damage, and the best way to avoid them is to dodge to the side opposite to each attack. Doing so will expose its back between attacks, allowing you to dish out attacks of your own.

Time your dodges right and watch its attacks until you get consistent at dodging, then try to parry the boss by blocking at the right moment. This will stun it and give you the chance to get some more damage in. Use heavy attacks if possible to deal more damage. Consistently dodging and parrying its flurry of heavy and lunge attacks while trading heavy attacks boosted by your salts will be enough to quickly defeat the boss.

Related How to beat the Congregator of Flesh in Lords of the Fallen

The Skinstealer is a formidable opponent in Lords of the Fallen that shouldn’t be taken lightly. That said, if you follow this guide, you’re certain to take it down in no time.

About the author