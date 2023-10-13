Best starting class in Lords of the Fallen

You only have one choice to make when starting out in Lords of the Fallen: your character class. This changes your starting set, from gear to weapons, as well as your base skill points. It’s a decision that will shape your journey.

The most challenging classes come with recommendations and descriptions. The “Advanced Class” is mentioned when clicking on the Exiled Stalker, Orian Preacher, and Pyric Cultist. You even have the Condemned class. It’s labeled as a class you “Pick at your own risk.” It’s for players who “rage at fate” and “throttle adversity with unflinching, blood-soaked hands.”

In total, you have a choice between five beginner classes. Here’s which one you should choose.

The best starting classes in Lords of the Fallen

While it’s important to decide whether you want a bulkier, heavier playstyle or a lighter, faster one, classes don’t make a huge difference. You can make your decision depending on the class’ aesthetic or starting weapons.

As usual in RPG games, playing with Magic isn’t easy—its learning curve is less forgiving than when playing with Physical damage. All starting classes are focused on that rather than Radiance or Inferno Magic, which are labeled as Advanced Classes. The bottom line is it’s really up to you.

Hallowed Knight

It’s the tankiest class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Hallowed Knight is the heaviest beginner class to play. It has the tankiest playstyle, including strong shields and powerful, heavy weapons.

This class is the best at Endurance (15 as base). You can equip more heavy gear without being slowed down too much and get more stamina. You can also wield heavy weapons due to high Strength, and you have decent Vitality for more survivability. It has one more point in Radiance magic as well.

Udirangr Warwolf

You start with a two-man sword. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This class is pretty balanced, except it’s entirely focused on Physical damage rather than Magic (Radiance and Inferno). You can wield the heaviest weapon due to smashing 16 points in Strength, and wear heavy armor thanks to Endurance, while still having decent Agility and Vitality.

Partisan

You start your journey with a flail. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the most balanced class in Lords of the Fallen. It features almost all equivalent points in Physical attributes—only Magic isn’t the focus of the build. If you have absolutely no idea which playstyle you want to use, the Partisan is your best bet.

Mournstead Infantry

This class is a little faster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You lean more into the Agility and speed side of playstyles with the Mournstead Infantry. Your highest skill is Agility, which allows you to wield lighter weapons or attack from range.

Blackfeather Ranger

It’s versatile but also focused on Agility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While this class favors Agility, similarly to the Mournstead Infantry, it’s more balanced due to having fewer points put into Physical aspects. It has gear that allows for more versatility.

