Lords of the Fallen class tier list

Lords of the Fallen has nine distinct starting classes, with an additional class, the Dark Crusader, available from the start for those who bought the Deluxe Edition. Though each has its own advantages and disadvantages, some are better than others.

Wondering which class to pick in your play-through? We’ll walk you through a tier list of all the classes in Lords of the Fallen—from the most powerful S-Tier classes to the weaker C-Tier.

S-tier classes in Lords of the Fallen

Hallowed Knight

The Hallowed Knight from Lords of the Fallen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno 12 Eight 15 11 Nine Eight

The Hallowed Knight in Lords of the Fallen is at the top of our class tier list. Though they’re your bog-standard sword and shield character, this build just happens to be a fantastic version of it.

In a game as deadly as Lords of the Fallen, defense is key, and the Hallowed Knight comes equipped with great defensive capabilities. With the highest starting Endurance of any character in the game and Hallowed Knight Armor, the Knight is ready to take a beating.

The Hallowed Knight also has high Vitality and Strength, which, combined with the Hallowed Knight Sword, makes them a great option for melee fighting.

The secondary skills and stats are distributed evenly enough that you can choose to customize your Knight as more magic or healing-based with buffs to Radiance and Inferno.

Partisan

The Partisan starting class from Lords the Fallen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno 13 12 12 12 Eight Eight

The Partisan is a well-rounded build that’s fantastic in a head-to-head battle. Slightly stronger than the Hallowed Knight and with better Agility, this warrior can move around a battle fast and hit enemies for high rates of damage. Rather than taking a sword into battle, they start with the stronger, somewhat clumsier, flail.

One of the main advantages of the Partisan is that they come equipped with ranged capabilities as well. We consider the Partisan’s crossbow to be the best-starting weapon in Lords of the Fallen. As you progress, the build can be optimized to take out foes from afar before they ever even become an issue.

All of this makes the Partisan the best class for beginners in the game. The armor and shield capabilities of the Hallowed Knight make it just a bit better to us—but not by much.

A-tier classes in Lords of the Fallen

Blackfeather Ranger

The Blackfeather Ranger from Lords of the Falleb. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno 11 13 11 10 Eight Eight Blackfeather Ranger stats

The Blackfeather Ranger, as you might have been able to guess, focuses on ranged attacks. They begin with a bow and arrow and a high rate of Agility, able to stay far from foes and pick them off with arrows. This bow isn’t quite as great as the Partisan Crossbow though, so the Ranger is a bit lower on the list.

A cool thing about it though is that it scales with both the Strength and Agility stat, so it can adapt to whatever playstyle you’re going for. This class is also good in head-to-head battles, with high Strength and Endurance stats and an axe that can be charged for deadly downward strikes.

Dark Crusader

The Dark Crusader secret class from Lords of the Falle. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno 12 Eight 14 14 11 Eight

The Dark Crusader is one of the hidden classes in Lords of the Fallen, only available through a Deluxe purchase or by completing the main storyline of the game. With high Endurance and Vitality, the Dark Crusader is the game’s purest version of a tank class.

With an above-average Strength and Radiance as well, they can hold their own in a fight and heal themselves if they ever get in trouble. Though it’s a bit tough for them to move around, the Dark Crusader’s positives outweigh the negatives, making it one of the best classes in the game.

Exiled Stalker

The Exiled Stalker from Lords of the Fallen.

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno Nine 16 11 11 Eight Eight Exiled Stalker stats

Just by looking at the stats, experienced fantasy veterans know the Exiled Stalker fits the typical archetype of the rogue or thief. With high Agility stats, the Exiled Stalker specializes in quick surprise attacks. They come equipped with a pair of light daggers, one in each hand, which they use to unleash a flurry of strikes.

The Exiled Stalker also has access to ranged weapon options, making use of throwing knives—pretty badass. The only thing keeping them out of the top tier is their relatively low level of Strength, which, combined with mediocre health levels, gets them in trouble sometimes.

Pyric Cultist

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno Nine Eight 11 Nine Eight 18

Finally—a magic-based build! The Pyric Cultist is the battle-mage of this game, taking their enchanted abilities not to heal or deceive but to set the world on fire. Tossing out fireballs, the Pyric Cultist is able to hurt enemies fast without a lot of consequences.

This class is a glass cannon, however, with a low Vitality, low Strength, and a staff that doesn’t do much damage to defend themselves up close with. Though we’re happy there’s a magic-based class, did so many stat points have to be put into Inferno? This unfortunately turns the Cultist into a one-trick pony who can easily be caught out.

We can only recommend the Pyric Cultist to more experienced players. If you know what you’re doing, the Pyric Cultist can be a deadly mage.

B-tier classes in Lords of the Fallen

Mournstead Infantry

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno 12 14 12 11 Eight Eight

The Mournstead Infantry is the class with the second-highest starting Agility in the game, and with above-average Strength and endurance, it’s a solid option. Utilizing a spear as a primary weapon, the Mournstead Infantry can keep enemies at a bit of a distance with their longer-ranged melee polearm. They also carry a throwing spear, which makes for a fantastic ranged variation.

The lack of striking variety and relative inefficiency of their charged attack makes the Mournstead Infantry a bit of a disappointing class, however. On top of this, we also just feel that there are better options above for both melee and ranged combat.

Orian Preacher

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno 10 Eight Nine 11 18 Eight

The Orian Preacher is the tank-mage class. Specializing in Radiance instead of Inferno, they can generate spells that deal damage to opponents and use them as a ranged attack. They also come equipped with a large but slow hammer, that can take out an enemy or two in a pinch.

However, this comes with a great tradeoff in Agility, Endurance, and Vitality. Even more of a glass cannon than the Pyric Cultist, the Orian Preacher can do very little when swarmed. Though the hammer does more damage than the Cultist’s weak staff, at least the staff can swing fast and the Cultist has the stamina to swing it a lot, keeping back enemies so they can cast more spells.

Udirangr Warwolf

The Udirangr Warolf from Lords of the Fallen. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno 16 10 13 10 Eight Eight Udirangr Warwolf Stats.

The Udirangr Warwolf is a similar character archetype to a Barbarian or Berserker. With the highest starting Strength and second-highest starting Endurance in the game, the Berserker is all about causing pain.

Your starting weapon as the Warwolf is the Longsword, a strong but slow weapon. For ranged attacks, you’ll be making use of throwing axes.

The biggest disadvantage of the Warwolf is the relative slowness of attack and the lack of strong armor options. Though it’s excusable in this game to move slowly, attacking slowly will get you punished.

C-tier classes in Lords of the Fallen

The Condemned from Lords of the Fallen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Condemned

Strength Agility Endurance Vitality Radiance Inferno Nine Nine Nine Nine Nine Nine The Condemned Stats

No one—including the developers—will be surprised to see the Condemned here. The class even comes with a disclaimer—”PICK AT YOUR OWN RISK”—warning players against making use of it.

The Condemned comes with absolutely none of the perks that the other characters start with. Furthermore, they start with a broken bucket as a melee weapon and rocks to throw as a ranged weapon.

Clearly, the Condemned was never meant to be a strong option, purposefully designed to give a challenge to experienced players. While it must hit the bottom of our tier list as far as a utilitarian standpoint, it hits the top of the list for our cool factor.

We have to applaud this game for including an option as cool as this—the Condemned is certainly the most unique class the game has to offer. Though it’s technically the worst class, it’s the only class we say that every fan in the game has to try at some point.