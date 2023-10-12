Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal will be the first boss you’ll encounter in Lords of the Fallen, testing out your dodge, parry, and hitting skills in combat.

You’ll be required to defeat her to progress through the story, so you might as well check your gear and prepare for the challenge. Pieta isn’t too hard of a fight to clear, but since it’s the first boss in the game, you might struggle with dodge and parry timings at first. Arm yourself with patience and you’ll overcome her.

How to defeat Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal in Lords of the Fallen

To defeat Pieta, you’ll need to dodge or parry her normal attacks and get a grip on her timing. She wields a heavy sword, and her swing hits are easy to anticipate. What you need to be careful of is her range. If you use the help from the Iron Wayfarer and she focuses him, you’ll still take damage even when behind her due to the wide range of her sword slashes.

Here are the patterns you must keep track of when trying to defeat Pieta.

Radiant attacks to dodge

Dodge the clone’s attack. Screenshot by Dot Esports The attack has a a short timing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pieta has three Radiance-imbued attacks to dodge. The first one can be tricky at first as she’ll unleash it very fast: she will unleash a deathly ray of Radiance in a straight line, and you must dodge it as it’ll stagger you if you try and parry.

Three more attacks will appear in her Second Phase. The first one will make a clone who will attack you by jumping on you; dodge out of the way for this. The other one is trickier to avoid: she will stomp two swords on the ground, which creates an X-shaped shockwave that will fire toward you. You’ll have to dodge several times not to get hit by both lines.

The last one is easy: she will summon two winged clones who will prepare an attack in a straight line. Remain on the side to dodge those.

Get help from the Iron Wayfarer

The Iron Wayfarer is strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re still struggling to defeat Pieta after numerous tries, you can summon the Iron Wayfarer to help you. Fortunately, there is no limit to how many times you can summon him to help you, and it won’t cost you anything.

He will also survive for a great part of the fight. If Pieta focuses on you a lot, he can even survive until the end, as I found out myself when Pieta simply wouldn’t leave me alone.

Stay safe when getting to the Second Phase

Stay away from Pieta when she transforms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once down to around 60 to 70 percent health, Pieta will transform into its Second Phase. You’ll notice she begins her transformation when she stands tall while screaming, imbuing all of her strength with Radiance.

When she transforms, run away from her or you’ll take damage when she slams her sword into the ground. When this happens, stay on the sides of the battlefield; she will unleash a devastating attack with a field of swords in the middle of the area.

About the author