Lords of the Fallen PvP guide – how to invade and be invaded

Like a true Souls game, Lords of the Fallen lets players summon allies to assist in combat, and enemies can invade, too. If you feel like ruining someone’s day by thwarting their progress through one of these maze-like levels, invading is for you.

It’s a lot simpler to invade in Lords of the Fallen than in Dark Souls, although the game still never makes it clear how to partake in this exciting activity. If you’re wondering how to invade other players in Lords of the Fallen, or what happens when someone invades you, look no further.

How to invade players and PvP in Lords of the Fallen

Simply visit any Vestige and choose “Slaughter lampbearer” to begin PvP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To invade someone, interact with a Vestige and choose the Multiplayer option. This only shows up if you’re connected to the Internet and online in the game. If you’re not, you’ll see an option to Log In instead—try this, and if you still can’t see the Multiplayer menu, you probably have connection issues.

On the Multiplayer menu, choose “Slaughter lampbearer.” The game will then begin searching for a player to invade. You’re more likely to be paired with a player of a similar level. The game will search for players in all zones, not just the one you’re in. Invasions are more likely to occur in some areas rather than others, although the developers didn’t specify which ones exactly—and a few zones have PvP disabled entirely.

You’re free to leave the Vestige, wander around, and progress through your current level while the game is searching for a player to invade, but it likely won’t take long. On my level 50-odd character, it took around 30 seconds to a minute, and it’s probably more active at lower levels given the game just released.

How does being invaded work in Lords of the Fallen?

I rushed in to save my ally, but the invader was too quick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can be invaded at any time, but only in certain zones. When you’re invaded, if you don’t have a co-op partner with you, the game will activate the Crimson Ritual for you and begin searching for a friendly player to defend you. If you already have an ally, this doesn’t happen.

Upon defeating your target, you’ll be rewarded with a Severed Hand. You can spend these at the Shrine of Adyr in Fitzroy’s Gorge to buy unique armor tincts and armor pieces.

To open yourself up to more invasions, use Charred Fingers. This item will make it more likely you’ll be invaded for a short period of time, and you can buy it in unlimited supply from certain NPCs. On the flip side, if you’d prefer to avoid conflict, you can temporarily suppress invasions using Mirrors of Protection. You can buy these infinitely from NPCs, including Stomund in Skybridge Hold.

