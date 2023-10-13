How long is Lords of the Fallen? How many hours to beat the game – answered

There's a long journey ahead of you.

Monsters in Lords of the Fallen's Fen area surrounding the player character, who wields a greatsword.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lords of the Fallen’s interconnected world is enormous. The safe haven of Skyrest Bridge branches out into multiple progression paths, with shortcuts to unlock at every turn, and there are nearly three dozen bosses to battle along the way.

You might be wondering how many hours the average playthrough of Lords of the Fallen will take. Soulslikes tend to be quite expansive, and this one is no different—but we’ve got you covered.

How many hours does it take to beat Lords of the Fallen?

A warrior with a sword fighting a knight with a mace in Lords of the Fallen with the eclipse in the background
Mournstead is packed with secrets, as well as tough enemies waiting to smash you to bits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The average playthrough of Lords of the Fallen will take around 40 hours. If you’re well-accustomed to Soulslikes and enjoy speeding through levels, you’ll probably get through the game a bit faster, especially if you have a good build to back you up.

Lords of the Fallen’s bosses aren’t the hardest, nor are they the most complex, and most took me less than a dozen attempts to beat, so there weren’t any major sticking points that elongated my playtime.

Related
How to use magic in Lords of the Fallen
Lords of the Fallen: Where to find Vestige Seeds

I did spend a substantial amount of time exploring every corner of Mournstead to find secrets and collectibles, meaning my total playtime on my first character was closer to the 50-hour mark. I still haven’t found everything, though, and I’ll certainly be sinking countless more hours into my Umbral mage.

About the author
Tom Foley

Tom is a UK-based Editor & Writer for Dot Esports. He's the former TCG Editor for CBR, and spent six years as a Science Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry, University of Cambridge, and AstraZeneca before leaving science to pursue his dream career in gaming at the start of 2023. He loves MMOs, RPGs, TCGs, and pretty much every game by FromSoftware—especially Dark Souls.

More Stories by Tom Foley