How long is Lords of the Fallen? How many hours to beat the game – answered

Lords of the Fallen’s interconnected world is enormous. The safe haven of Skyrest Bridge branches out into multiple progression paths, with shortcuts to unlock at every turn, and there are nearly three dozen bosses to battle along the way.

You might be wondering how many hours the average playthrough of Lords of the Fallen will take. Soulslikes tend to be quite expansive, and this one is no different—but we’ve got you covered.

How many hours does it take to beat Lords of the Fallen?

Mournstead is packed with secrets, as well as tough enemies waiting to smash you to bits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The average playthrough of Lords of the Fallen will take around 40 hours. If you’re well-accustomed to Soulslikes and enjoy speeding through levels, you’ll probably get through the game a bit faster, especially if you have a good build to back you up.

Lords of the Fallen’s bosses aren’t the hardest, nor are they the most complex, and most took me less than a dozen attempts to beat, so there weren’t any major sticking points that elongated my playtime.

I did spend a substantial amount of time exploring every corner of Mournstead to find secrets and collectibles, meaning my total playtime on my first character was closer to the 50-hour mark. I still haven’t found everything, though, and I’ll certainly be sinking countless more hours into my Umbral mage.

