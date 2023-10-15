Can you play Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck? Answered

Take Lords of the Fallen on the go.

Lords of the Fallen, HEXWORKS’ newest dark-fantasy RPG, released globally on Oct. 13. And while many gamers would expect the Soulslike to be available on the major three platforms—PlayStation, Xbox, and PC—fans of the Steam Deck may be left wondering if they’ll be able to take Lords of the Fallen on the go with them.

Is Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck?

Yes, Lords of the Fallen is playable on Steam Deck despite the game’s Steam Deck Compatibility score currently being listed as “Unknown.” Luckily for those who may not be the most tech-savvy, there are no hoops you need to jump through to get Lords of the Fallen working on Valve’s handheld console.

To play Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck, simply purchase the game through the Steam store and download it in your library like you would any other game. Then launch it, and you’ll be able to start playing through the game’s default controller settings.

Like other Steam titles, you’ll be able to cross-save in Lords of the Fallen between your PC and Steam Deck.

How to change Lords of the Fallen’s controller settings on Steam Deck

If you’d like to change your keybindings at any time, you’ll need to do so through the Steam Deck’s settings; the game does not currently allow you to reorganize your button mapping through the in-game settings. To change your Lords of the Fallen controls on Steam Deck, follow these steps:

Launch Lords of the Fallen. Open the Steam Deck’s settings menu by pressing the “Steam” button. Scroll to the right on the Lords of the Fallen option using the left analog stick. Select “Controller settings” from the Lords of the Fallen menu. Click the “Controller settings” button that appears underneath the controller image. Change your settings to fit your playstyle or select a template made by another Steam Deck user.

The best graphics settings for Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck

I’ve been playing Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck with the game’s default graphic settings, which are automatically adjusted to the “Low” preset for most of the options when you first launch the game. You’re free to increase the quality of some of these options but be warned that it could drastically affect performance depending on which settings you tweak.

Here are the best graphics settings I’ve found to run Lords of the Fallen at a solid performance level on Steam Deck:

Display

Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 VSync: On

On FPS Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited Screen Calibration: Calibrate

Calibrate HDR: No

Graphics

View distance: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: Medium

Medium Texture quality: Low

Low Visual effect quality: Low

Low Post-processing quality: Low

Low Reflection quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Foliage quality: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Film grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

