Plenty of tasks to keep you busy.

A new Soulslike title is entering the frame, with plenty of achievements and trophies to earn along your way in Lords of the Fallen.

With over 30 bosses, several unique endings, and a wealth of player classes to choose from, Lords of the Fallen offers plenty to get stuck into—but those looking for a more familiar list of tasks to complete need to look no further than the achievements and trophies.

There are a total of 63 achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen, varying in difficulty and with a range of requirements. Some are awarded for defeating specific enemies or gathering items, while others are awarded for story progression.

You can see all the achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen in the table below.

All Lords of the Fallen trophies and achievements

Wayfarer Visit all of the areas in the game. A Veil Lifted Die in Axiom for the first time. Lost and Found Retrieve vigor lost upon death. Weapon Collector Collect all weapons. Ironclad Collect all armour pieces. What Sights Contained Within Collect all Umbral Eyes. Trinket Collector Collect all rings and pendants. Ammunition Collector Collect all ammo types. Inferno Adept Collect all Inferno spells. Radiant Adept Collect all Radiance spells. Umbral Adept Collect all Umbral spells. Throwable Collector Collect all throwables. Gesture Collector Collect all gestures. Salvation in Blood Fully upgrade the Sanguinarix. Honed to Perfection Fully upgrade a weapon. Rune Novice Place a rune in a socket for the first time. Rune Master Fully socket a 3-rune weapon or shield. Carving Out Victory Fully upgrade the Umbral lamp. Utmost Insight Fully socket the Umbral lamp with Umbral Eyes. Comrades Beckon a co-op partner. Shared Triumph Defeat a boss alongside a co-op partner. Vengeance for the Fallen Avenge a fallen lampbearer. No Mercy Defeat another player in PvP. Infernal Offerings Donate a total of 10 Severed Hands. Radiant Offerings Donate a total of 10 Pilfered Coins. Umbral Offerings Donate a total of 10 Plucked Eyeballs. Shades of Violence Apply a tinct to a piece of gear. Rise and Fall Defeat Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal. Together in Death Defeat The Congregator of Flesh. Burying the Past Defeat The Hushed Saint. Unwanted Defeat the Spurned Progeny. Unbroken to the End Defeat the Unbroken Promise. Wings of Grief Defeat the Hollow Crow. Twin Faces of Sin Defeat Reinhold the Immured. Judgement Defeat Judge Cleric, The Radiant Sentinel. Hunt’s End Defeat the Lightreaper. The King is Dead Defeat the Sundered Monarch. A Hunger Sated Defeat Elianne the Starved. Fallen Defeat Adyr, the Bereft Exile. None Shall be Shared Defeat all bosses. The Price of Knowledge Exacter Dunmire gains the knowledge he seeks. Part of the Divine Damarose the Marked receives her divine reward. Travels Resumed Sparky is liberated. Moving On Byron finds a new purpose. Hero Worship Drustan’s faith in his brother remains steadfast. Antanas’ Legacy The value of Andreas of Ebb’s friendship is made clear. Faithful Stomund, Captain of the Fidelis is greeted at the Empyrean. Without Purpose Thehk-Ihir leaves Mournstead. A Queen’s Rest Sophesia bestows a final favour. The Last Step The Iron Wayfarer’s journey finally ends. Vengeful Reflection An Umbral imprint of Isaac faces the Lightreaper. Lord of the Risen Reach the Adyr ending. In Light we Walk Reach the Radiant ending. Back to the Void Reach the Umbral ending. A Shadow Dispelled Defeat the Scarlet Shadow. Essense of Death Defeat an enemy with an Umbral finisher. Thriving in Darkness Use a Vestige Seed. Seasoned Reach Level 100. Lord of the Fallen Earn all Achievements/Trophies. The Past Shapes the Present Offer Molhu the Bowl of Revelations. Lingering Moments View all Umbral stigmas. A Rest Among the Dead Reach the Skyrest Bridge Interior A Trace of Venom Kukajin concludes her business in Mournstead.

