All Lords of the Fallen trophies and achievements

Plenty of tasks to keep you busy.

An enemy in Lords of the Fallen with huge teeth and several eyes.
A new Soulslike title is entering the frame, with plenty of achievements and trophies to earn along your way in Lords of the Fallen.

With over 30 bosses, several unique endings, and a wealth of player classes to choose from, Lords of the Fallen offers plenty to get stuck into—but those looking for a more familiar list of tasks to complete need to look no further than the achievements and trophies.

There are a total of 63 achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen, varying in difficulty and with a range of requirements. Some are awarded for defeating specific enemies or gathering items, while others are awarded for story progression.

You can see all the achievements and trophies in Lords of the Fallen in the table below.

WayfarerVisit all of the areas in the game.
A Veil LiftedDie in Axiom for the first time.
Lost and FoundRetrieve vigor lost upon death.
Weapon CollectorCollect all weapons.
IroncladCollect all armour pieces.
What Sights Contained WithinCollect all Umbral Eyes.
Trinket CollectorCollect all rings and pendants.
Ammunition CollectorCollect all ammo types.
Inferno AdeptCollect all Inferno spells.
Radiant AdeptCollect all Radiance spells.
Umbral AdeptCollect all Umbral spells.
Throwable CollectorCollect all throwables.
Gesture CollectorCollect all gestures.
Salvation in BloodFully upgrade the Sanguinarix.
Honed to PerfectionFully upgrade a weapon.
Rune NovicePlace a rune in a socket for the first time.
Rune MasterFully socket a 3-rune weapon or shield.
Carving Out VictoryFully upgrade the Umbral lamp.
Utmost InsightFully socket the Umbral lamp with Umbral Eyes.
ComradesBeckon a co-op partner.
Shared TriumphDefeat a boss alongside a co-op partner.
Vengeance for the FallenAvenge a fallen lampbearer.
No MercyDefeat another player in PvP.
Infernal OfferingsDonate a total of 10 Severed Hands.
Radiant OfferingsDonate a total of 10 Pilfered Coins.
Umbral OfferingsDonate a total of 10 Plucked Eyeballs.
Shades of ViolenceApply a tinct to a piece of gear.
Rise and FallDefeat Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal.
Together in DeathDefeat The Congregator of Flesh.
Burying the PastDefeat The Hushed Saint.
UnwantedDefeat the Spurned Progeny.
Unbroken to the EndDefeat the Unbroken Promise.
Wings of GriefDefeat the Hollow Crow.
Twin Faces of SinDefeat Reinhold the Immured.
JudgementDefeat Judge Cleric, The Radiant Sentinel.
Hunt’s EndDefeat the Lightreaper.
The King is DeadDefeat the Sundered Monarch.
A Hunger SatedDefeat Elianne the Starved.
FallenDefeat Adyr, the Bereft Exile.
None Shall be SharedDefeat all bosses.
The Price of KnowledgeExacter Dunmire gains the knowledge he seeks.
Part of the DivineDamarose the Marked receives her divine reward.
Travels ResumedSparky is liberated.
Moving OnByron finds a new purpose.
Hero WorshipDrustan’s faith in his brother remains steadfast.
Antanas’ LegacyThe value of Andreas of Ebb’s friendship is made clear.
FaithfulStomund, Captain of the Fidelis is greeted at the Empyrean.
Without PurposeThehk-Ihir leaves Mournstead.
A Queen’s RestSophesia bestows a final favour.
The Last StepThe Iron Wayfarer’s journey finally ends.
Vengeful ReflectionAn Umbral imprint of Isaac faces the Lightreaper.
Lord of the RisenReach the Adyr ending.
In Light we WalkReach the Radiant ending.
Back to the VoidReach the Umbral ending.
A Shadow DispelledDefeat the Scarlet Shadow.
Essense of DeathDefeat an enemy with an Umbral finisher.
Thriving in DarknessUse a Vestige Seed.
SeasonedReach Level 100.
Lord of the FallenEarn all Achievements/Trophies.
The Past Shapes the PresentOffer Molhu the Bowl of Revelations.
Lingering MomentsView all Umbral stigmas.
A Rest Among the DeadReach the Skyrest Bridge Interior
A Trace of VenomKukajin concludes her business in Mournstead.
