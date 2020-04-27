Riot expands Legends of Runeterra aggro archetypes with Miss Fortune’s package reveal

Crackshot Corsair Prowling Cutthroat The Syren Double Up Make it Rain

Riot Games introduced Miss Fortune today, the last Legends of Runeterra Bilgewater champion, along with members of her pirate crew and two new spells.

Bilgewater arrives in LoR tomorrow, bringing with it five new champions ready to take over the meta. Riot revealed the infamous Miss Fortune today and her package that includes Prowling Cutthroat, Crackshot Corsair, The Syren, Make it Rain, and Double Up.

Crackshot Corsair is a one-drop 1/1 with an ability that deals one damage to an enemy Nexus when allies attack. She supports Miss Fortune’s Level Up indirectly and is ideal in any Aggro Burn deck. Her crewmate, Prowling Cutthroat, is also a one-cost 1/1 with Fearsome and Elusive. Both of these units are ideal when paired with Gangplank. Crakshot Corsair works with a Swain build as well.

And then there’s The Syren, a seven-cost 3/7 that draws a Miss Fortune when played. As an added bonus, when it attacks, all spells and skills deal one extra damage. The Syren is a fun card but has a high casting cost, which could prevent it from seeing gameplay.

Make it Rain is a two-cost spell that deals one damage to three different random enemies. Double Up is a six-cost spell that deals two damage to an enemy unit. If it kills it, it deals four damage to the enemy Nexus, too. These spells are solid and support Miss Fortune when allies attack.

The Miss Fortune package might not be as strong as the other Bilgewater reveals, but it has the potential to work with several other champions in aggro archetypes. Players can start crafting new Burn decks tomorrow when the LoR expansion Rising Tides releases via PC and on mobile by April 30.