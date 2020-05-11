Riot adjusts Legends of Runeterra patch times

Changes will ensure all players have access to updates at the same time.

Riot Games is moving the launch of Legends of Runeterra updates from Tuesday to Wednesday, the developer announced today.

The addition of a mobile platform in LoR has prompted time and date changes for patch updates. Patches will still occur on Tuesdays at 11:30am CT but players won’t see any changes until around 24 hours later. Changes in times will go into effect with LoR Patch 1.2, scheduled to take place on May 26.

Monday 12pm CT : Patch notes for the upcoming LoR update will go live.

: Patch notes for the upcoming LoR update will go live. Tuesday 11:30am to 12:30pm CT : Riot will deploy a new client to PC and mobile app stores. PC players will be able to update the game immediately while mobile may take several hours longer. The new changes, however, won’t go live with the update.

: Riot will deploy a new client to PC and mobile app stores. PC players will be able to update the game immediately while mobile may take several hours longer. The new changes, however, won’t go live with the update. Wednesday 11:30am to 12:30pm CT: Riot Games will perform a data-push that enables changes for PC and mobile players. Those in the game at the time will see the Ashe loading screen for a moment, but won’t have to re-log and games won’t be interrupted, according to Riot.

These time changes are occurring due to a delay in update times between mobile and PC. All players, whether they’re on PC or mobile, will have access to the new LoR update on Wednesday at the same time with the data-push, as opposed to mobile players being several hours behind PC competitors if an update still occurred on a Tuesday.

Mobile players may experience an update delay with today’s LoR Patch 1.1, depending on location. The change in update times will go into effect with Patch 1.2 on May 26.