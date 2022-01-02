A number of competitive Legends of Runeterra decks have flooded the meta once again following the launch of Magic Misadventures.

Competitive LoR decks define the meta for each balance patch, whether playing in a tournament or ranking up the ladder. Since the release of Magic Misadventures via Patch 2.21, 10 best LoR decks have consistently shown up during recent tournaments. Each of these builds is easy to tweak, adapting to the ever-changing meta.

From Aggro pirate burn and Pantheon with Demacian dragons to Darkness and Shellfolk, here are the 10 best LoR decks played in tournaments via Patch 2.21.

Aggro

Aggro decks hit hard and fast, preventing an opponent from developing their board state. These LoR decks also contain multiple win-cons.

Burn

Ezreal still isn’t competitively playable, leaving Teemo as the lone champion within this Piltover & Zaun/Noxus LoR deck played by MreMOEtional. Mushrooms aren’t the focus. Instead, it’s about pinging an opponent with as much damage every round.

Early drops like Teemo, Legion Saboteur, and Boomcrew Rookie chip away at an opponent’s life. Spells like Statikk Shock and Aftershock can stall, along with units like Legion Grenadier and Used Cask Salesman. And spells like Noxian Fervor, Get Excited!, and Decimate close out the game.

Ahri Go Hard

Despite 2.21 B-patch nerfs, Kennen and Ahri are still viable via Ionian elusive and the Shadow Isle spell Go Hard, as seen in this version played by Mtucks. Kennen’s Mark of the Storm stalls while leveling the LoR champion up is a secondary win-con. Ahri is the focus of the build, using recall synergies via Dancing Droplet and Navori Conspirator.

Spells like Go Hard, Deny, Homecoming, and Concussive Palm can stall an opponent out, while Sai’nen Thousand-Tailed and Scattered Pod are value-packed units should a game run long.

Pirates

Pirates are still hanging around the competitive meta as one of the best LoR Aggro decks, played by MreMOEtional. Crackshot Corsair and Miss Fortune scale attack damage with burn, while Marai Warden and Zap Sprayfin provide defensive stalling. Similar to the Burn Aggro LoR build, Noxian Fervor, Decimate, and Double Up are available to finish an opponent off before they hit you for lethal.

Midrange

Midrange decks are still on the aggressive side but are less likely to run out of gas should a game go long. These LoR builds are played for tempo, striking an opponent for lethal when the time is right while preventing the other player from developing their board.

Darkness

Still hanging around within the 2.21 LoR meta is Darkness, recently played by Alanzq. Prank spells via Otterpus and manifested spells via Conchologist provide tempo, while Twisted Catalyzer and Stilted Robemaker improve the efficiency of each Darkness spell. Players want to take their time each turn, maximizing spell mana while applying pressure to the opponent until a leveled-up Veigar wins the game.

Fizz/Lulu

The Fizz/Lulu LoR deck played by Shadawx helped earn them a first-place victory at the recent Shmunkeezs’ Jungle Cup charity tournament. It’s a versatile build that can get played aggressively or for tempo. Packed with units like Boom Baboon, Loping Telescope, and Bandle City Mayor that manifest cards, players should never run out of lines to play. And spells like Yordles in Arms and Get Excited! are great for finishing off a game.

Pantheon dragons

Pantheon is at his best when played in conjunction with the Demacian region, as seen in this competitive LoR deck used by Void. Shyvana provides an alternative win condition in conjunction with dragons like Wounded Whiteflame and Screeching Dragon. Including dragons also enables spells like Dragon’s Clutch and Strafing Strike to impact the board state while also contributing towards Pantheon’s level up.

Spells like Single Combat and Concerted Strike can prevent an opponent from developing their board while powering up your dragons, and Golden Aegis is a solid secondary win-con spell that provides Rally.

Shellfolk

Veteran LoR competitor cephalopod has been consistently playing this Nami/Twisted Fate deck that capitalizes on units like Otterpus, Conchologist, and Curious Shellfolk. An abundance of spells contributes towards synergies with both champions while preventing opponents from developing a strong board state.

Rumble

Rumble synergizes nicely with Draven in this LoR deck played by TheBlackBoss. Getting Draven out early is key, using his Spinning Axe spells as discard fodder for Rumble and Get Excited!, Poro Cannon, and Reborn Grenadier. The build is aggressive, relying upon Rumble and spells like Noxian Fervor and Decimate to end games.

Control

Control decks use spells, landmarks, and units to prevent an opponent from winning the game prior to the builds win condition becoming playable.

Elise Control

Freljord Control combines with the Shadow Isles region and Elise in this build played by Majiinbae. The Spider Queen provides a solid early game board state by producing a spider upon every attack. Spells like Avalanche and Go Hard stall an opponent from developing, while healing from Kindly Tavernkeeper and Blighted Ravine buys time against Aggro decks. The win-cons are Commander Ledros (an old school unit from the LoR launch) and The Howling Abyss.

Anivia Control

Anivia is back with this build played by WhatAmI. Similar to Elise Control, the build uses healing and an abundance of removal spells. Anivia is a win condition in conjunction with The Howling Abyss and The Harrowing.