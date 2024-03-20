Category:
Lightyear Frontier

How to play Lightyear Frontier co-op multiplayer

Grab some friends to garden with.
Published: Mar 20, 2024
In Lightyear Frontier, you can explore an expansive alien world with just your Mech by your side, but it’s also possible to team up with others. It can get pretty lonely with only your Mech to keep you company, so you might consider using co-op multiplayer.

Farming is both more fun and efficient with friends helping you through it, so here’s how to play co-op multiplayer in Lightyear Frontier.

How to play multiplayer co-op in Lightyear Frontier

To play multiplayer co-op in Lightyear Frontier, you first need to select Multiplayer from the starting menu. Once you open this page, you have to decide whether you want to host or join a co-op game.

  • If you select host, you can run a multiplayer session on a new world or one you have already started. The first step to hosting is deciding which option you prefer as all save files you have plus blank slate new worlds are presented as options. After you have a world selected, you’re given the option to set a password before the world loads, but this is optional and can be skipped. Once you’re in the world you chose, open the menu to see your host options. To invite friends, you can either:
    • Select the invite friend option right under your name and click on one of your friends to directly invite them to join.
    • Copy and send the invite code to your friend and have them join using the join multiplayer game option.
  • If you select join, all recent multiplayer co-op sessions you’ve participated in will be displayed. You can either join by selecting one of the past lobbies you’ve been in or by entering the invite code using the button displayed in the bottom right corner.

How many players is Lightyear Frontier?

Up to four players can enjoy farming, gathering, crafting, and more together in one Lightyear Frontier session. Having more players at your side is super helpful, especially when you face Hazardous Events like catching the Weed Seeds or when you need to gather lots of essential items like Aluminum Rods.

