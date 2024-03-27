Category:
Lightyear Frontier

How to get Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier

You’ll need some Coal too.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 11:08 am
Lightyear Frontier Grinder is spinning in the player base
Who needs a Windmill when you've got a Grinder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Time to start making Iron parts instead of Aluminum in Lightyear Frontier. To make the most of the Iron you’ve been gathering, you need to turn them into Iron Bars. Here’s how to get Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier.

Recommended Videos

Before you get Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier

Furnace in Lightyear Frontiers stood by the Mech Upgrade Station
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier, you need to have a Furnace. You can make a furnace by making a Grinder and upgrading your Spike Saw. Once you have a Furnace, you’re ready to Iron Bars.

I also suggest you clear the Stone Peak area from all the ooze if you can because it will help you a lot in the next stage.

Iron Bars recipe in Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier Iron Ore recipe
Some Iron Ore and a piece of Coal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier, interact with the Furnace and use the following items to create one bar:

  • Two Iron Ore
  • One Coal

You can find Iron Ore at several different locations on the map. The earliest one I was able to find was in Stone Peak. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to mine a couple of pieces every few days until you’ve cleared the area. After you do so, the spawn rate will improve—but if you want to speed it up even further, try feeding the animals in the area.

Coal in Lightyear Frontiers
The more animals you feed, the more Coal you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coal is more common but the only way for it to spawn is also to feed animals. I usually find Coal in Pine Heights but only after I feed the animals the previous day and then go to sleep. I suggest you do the same if you want to get Coal without looking all over the map.

Once you have all the ingredients, take them to the Furnace and start crafting Iron Bars. It takes two minutes to make one Iron Bar.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier
Furnace in Lightyear Frontiers stood by the Mech Upgrade Station
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
How to unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to get Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier
A Mech standing by some Coal Deposits in Lightyear Frontier.
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
How to get Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Grinder in Lightyear Frontier
mech and planet in lightyear frontier
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
How to unlock the Grinder in Lightyear Frontier
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier
Furnace in Lightyear Frontiers stood by the Mech Upgrade Station
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
How to unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to get Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier
A Mech standing by some Coal Deposits in Lightyear Frontier.
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
How to get Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 27, 2024
Read Article How to unlock the Grinder in Lightyear Frontier
mech and planet in lightyear frontier
Category: Lightyear Frontier
Lightyear Frontier
How to unlock the Grinder in Lightyear Frontier
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 27, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.