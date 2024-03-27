Time to start making Iron parts instead of Aluminum in Lightyear Frontier. To make the most of the Iron you’ve been gathering, you need to turn them into Iron Bars. Here’s how to get Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier.

Before you get Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier, you need to have a Furnace. You can make a furnace by making a Grinder and upgrading your Spike Saw. Once you have a Furnace, you’re ready to Iron Bars.

I also suggest you clear the Stone Peak area from all the ooze if you can because it will help you a lot in the next stage.

Iron Bars recipe in Lightyear Frontier

Some Iron Ore and a piece of Coal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Iron Bars in Lightyear Frontier, interact with the Furnace and use the following items to create one bar:

Two Iron Ore

One Coal

You can find Iron Ore at several different locations on the map. The earliest one I was able to find was in Stone Peak. Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to mine a couple of pieces every few days until you’ve cleared the area. After you do so, the spawn rate will improve—but if you want to speed it up even further, try feeding the animals in the area.

The more animals you feed, the more Coal you get. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coal is more common but the only way for it to spawn is also to feed animals. I usually find Coal in Pine Heights but only after I feed the animals the previous day and then go to sleep. I suggest you do the same if you want to get Coal without looking all over the map.

Once you have all the ingredients, take them to the Furnace and start crafting Iron Bars. It takes two minutes to make one Iron Bar.

