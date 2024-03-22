You need lots of Coal to craft other materials like various types of Glass and Bars in Lightyear Frontier. But Coal is one of the trickier materials you need to find, since it’s easy to overlook.

Recommended Videos

Knowing how to find all the resources you need is crucial if you plan to progress and unlock new creations, so here’s how to get Coal in Lightyear Frontier.

Where to find Coal in Lightyear Frontier

It blends in quite well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Coal can be found all around the world in Coal Deposits, which are sometimes just out in the world like Aluminum Ore and Copper Ore Deposits and sometimes instead tucked away in caves. This is one of the easiest resources to miss since it’s a dark black color that oftentimes looks like regular Stone when you aren’t paying close attention.

How do you get Coal in Lightyear Frontier?

Once you find some Coal, all you have to do to get it is strike it with your Spike Saw or P.I.C.K-axe to mine and collect it. I recommend using your Spike Saw so any Coal you collect gets safely stored inside your trusty Mech right away.

Coal locations in Lightyear Frontier

Here are all of the best Coal locations I’ve found around the map in Lightyear Frontier.

All along the northeast edge of the Pine Heights biome.

of the biome. In a small cave towards the east end of the Pine Heights region.

towards the of the region. In another cave at Pine Heights near The Ruins area.

near area. Inside a cave near the south edge of The Meadows.

There are a couple of spots you can check. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

The absolute best spot to find Coal in Lightyear Frontier is Pine Heights. After you restore this biome, the area becomes packed with Coal Deposits you can mine. There’s a lot of them and they’re all pretty close together, so it’s a great location to have as your main farming spot for Coal.

If you regularly visit Pine Heights every other day or so, you should have no problem keeping a steady supply of Coal at your Homestead so you can use it to craft other items as needed. Coal can be found around most biomes, but it’s most abundant at the previously marked spots since other areas tend to have a lot less available for you to mine. When I need Coal, I only visit the Pine Heights biome to collect it, and I usually keep a lot of Coal stored in a chest so I can access it whenever I need to.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more