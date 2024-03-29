Like in most crafting games, there comes a time when you need Clay, even while riding a mech on an alien planet. While Clay works similarly to other crafting games, getting it is a little different in Lightyear Frontier.

Here’s how to get Clay in Lightyear Frontier.

Before you get Clay in Lightyear Frontier

Why grind Wheat when you can grind Stone? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get Clay in Lightyear Frontier, make sure you build the following structures at your base.

Assembler

Grinder

You likely have the Assembler, but if you are missing the Grinder, go out there and gather those Aluminum Rods and Copper Wire. Once you have both, you can start working on getting Clay.

Lightyear Frontier: How to get Clay

Reassemble Stone Dust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Clay in Lightyear Frontier, use the Assembler to turn one Stone Dust into Clay. The Assembler only needs a second to do this, even if you are turning multiple Stone Dusts at the same time.

To get Stone Dust, mine any old Stone you come across and feed it to the Grinder. The Grinder can turn one Stone into two handfuls of Stone Dust. Unlike the Assembler, the Grinder takes a minute to complete.

What to do with Clay in Lightyear Frontier

It’s a must-have in Lightyear Frontier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most useful thing you can make with Clay in Lightyear Frontier is a Furnace. You need 12 pieces of Clay and 12 pieces of Wood. You can make Bars, such as Copper, Iron, and Steel Bars with a Furnace. You need so many of these if you want to make significant improvements to your farm and mech.

Additionally, you can make a better house and various decorations around your farm using Clay.

