If you want a Furnace in Lightyear Frontier, then you’ll need to do some legwork. It will take you a couple of hours but it will be worth it because of all the upgrades you’ll unlock. Here’s how to unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier.

Before you unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier

Who needs a Windmill when you’ve got a Grinder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier, you need to build a Grinder. To make the Grinder, you’ll need Copper, and to get Copper, you need to upgrade your Spike Saw. Let’s break this down.

Spike Saw upgrade

First, build a Mech Upgrade Station. You need five Aluminum Parts, which you can make using the Assembly Station.

Copper

Look at all the Copper Bars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t be able to get Copper until you’ve cleared an area. I suggest you clear Edge Cliffs because all you have to do is vacuum a bunch of flowers and then go to sleep in your base. In the morning, the area will be cleared, and you can mine Copper using your upgraded Spike Saw.

The Grinder

As soon as you mine your first Copper, you’ll unlock the recipe for the Grinder. To make a Grinder, you need 12 Stones, four Copper Wires, and four Aluminum Rods. Once you make a Grinder, you’ll be ready to unlock the Furnace.

Lightyear Frontier: How to unlock the Furnace

Make Stone Dust to unlock the Furnace recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Furnace in Lightyear Frontier, interact with the Grinder and make Stone Dust. It takes one minute to make two batches of it. Wait for a minute and loot the Stone Dust. Once you do, you’ll get a message saying you’ve unlocked the recipe for the Furnace.

How to make a Furnace in Lightyear Frontier

Furnace recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Furnace in Lightyear Frontier, you need 12 pieces of Clay and 12 Wood.

You get Clay by putting Stone Dust into the Assembler, and Wood is, well, everywhere.

