Copper Wire is one of the most important resources you get in Lightyear Frontier. This material is crucial for some powerful Mech and tool upgrades, plus lots of other constructs and recipes you can craft, but obtaining it is no easy task.

Recommended Videos

Unlike most other resources readily available to you around the vast alien world, Copper Wire takes a lot of effort to unlock. If you’re struggling to get this material, there’s a good chance you haven’t completed one of the requirements to unlock it yet, so here’s how to get Copper Wire in Lightyear Frontier.

Where to find Copper Wire in Lightyear Frontier

It’s an essential resource for all kinds of recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t find Copper Wire as a natural resource because it is a craftable item. You need an Assembler at your Homestead to obtain this resource, but before you can even try to make it, you have to find the material you need to do so.

How to make Copper Wire in Lightyear Frontier

Copper Wire is crafted by feeding two Copper Ore to an Assembler. You only get one Copper Wire each time you craft this item, so you need a lot of Copper Ore if you’re trying to stock up on this important resource.

The tough part of getting Copper Wire is actually progressing enough to obtain Copper Ore. It’s a decently difficult resource to get because there’s a lot you need to do before you can obtain it, which is different from how you gather most other materials like Aluminum Rods.

While most other recipes at the Assembler require a couple of different materials to craft, Copper Wire only needs Copper Ore which means it’s easy to make once you get past the difficult task of unlocking it. You can’t see the recipe for Copper Wire at the Assembler until you first obtain Copper Ore, so heading out to get this resource is the first step you need to take.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more