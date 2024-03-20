How to get Copper in Lightyear Frontier

Copper is a basic resource in Lightyear Frontier used in early upgrades and facilities but is hard to come by if you don’t know where to look.

While most early game resources, such as Stone, Wood, and Aluminum, can be found in abundance, Copper is a bit of a slog to locate, and the search can be more difficult if you position your base far away from most of the other areas surrounding The Meadows. So, where exactly can you find Copper?

Copper Ore location in Lightyear Frontier

Upgrade time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two steps before getting Copper Ore in Lightyear Frontier: upgrade your Mech’s Saw and complete a mission in Edge Cliffs.

Let’s start with how to upgrade your Saw. First, you need to mine for Aluminum from Aluminum ore veins in the Meadows or Pine Heights areas to unlock the ability to upgrade your Mech.

When you find Aluminum, you unlock the ability to create an upgrade structure for your Mech using Aluminum and Stone. When you craft the structure, dock your Mech and head to the small screen opposite it. You can then use Aluminum again to upgrade your Mech’s Spike Saw using five Aluminum Parts. You can now harvest Copper from Copper Ore veins.

The Map. Screenshot by Dot Esports Copper Found! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you upgrade your Saw, you can move on to the second part.

With your Mech Saw upgraded, head to Edge Cliffs to begin a mission to purify the area south of The Meadows. Use your Mech vacuum to eliminate all the weeds in the area until you reach 100 percent on the in-game meter. Once you have, go to sleep; the next day, the area starts spawning Copper Ore veins.

These veins are a bit hard to find as there aren’t many. Most veins are hidden in trees or at the highest point of the sub-area. Once you come across one, use your upgraded Saw to pick away at it to harvest the Copper Ore.

