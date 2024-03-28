Category:
Lightyear Frontier

How to build and use a Radio Tower in Lightyear Frontier

Connect with your intergalactic friends!
Published: Mar 28, 2024 12:44 am
radio tower in the forest in lightyear frontier
Image via Frame Break

In Lightyear Frontier, the Radio Tower can be built and used to contact your space neighbors and receive job requests from them. However, before using it, you’re going to need to figure out how to unlock and build the device; here’s how.

How to unlock the Radio Tower in Lightyear Frontier

mech in yellow forest while raining in lightyear frontier
You need the upgraded vacuum to clear the weeds in Yellow Forest. Image via Frame Break

You can unlock the Radio Tower in Lightyear Frontier after clearing the Yellow Forest region, beginning a new day, eventually hearing the crackling radio signals, and locating a place in Yellow Forest where you can get a strong signal.

Tip:

Once you hear the crackling radio, a quest marker will appear, directing you to this strong signal location at the top of a hill.

When you reach the top of the hill, your Lightyear Frontier quest guide will update, informing you that you can contact your neighbors once you build a Radio Tower.

How to build a Radio Tower in Lightyear Frontier 

A Mech standing by some Aluminum Rods in Lightyear Frontier.
Aluminium Ore can be found along the rock walls in the Meadows and Pine Heights. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To build the Radio Tower, clear the area around the proposed Radio Tower zone (the blue square at the top of the mountain), hover your cursor over the proposed zone, and select “Start Building Radio Tower.”

Like other structures, a red form of the tower will appear, indicating the resources needed to complete the build. To complete the Radio Tower, you need the following materials:

  • 12 Hardwood
    • This can be obtained by chopping down Large Yellow and Large Green Trees.
  • Five Aluminium Frames
  • Three Aluminium Electronics
    • This can be built at an Assembler using Aluminium Rods and Copper Wires.
  • Eight Copper Ore
    • This can be found in the Edge Cliffs region (but you must restore this area first to access Copper Ore). 

Once you have all these materials, you can return to the Radio Tower and select “Add Max” materials. As soon as you build the tower, you can use it.

How to use the Radio Tower in Lightyear Frontier

To use the Radio Tower in Lightyear Frontier, follow these steps:

  1. Hover your cursor over the Radio Tower.
  2. Interact with your Radio Tower.
  3. View the Available Requests list: You can complete these jobs to earn money.
    1. To “accept Ulf’s friendship request,” simply accept his job request.
    2. Otherwise, you can accept any of the job requests.
  4. Craft or find the resources for the requests and submit them.

New requests will be added once you’ve completed them. So, if you’re looking to earn more money, unlocking, building, and using the Radio Tower to make friends and complete requests is the best way to do that in Lightyear Frontier.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.