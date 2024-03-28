How to get Spring in Lightyear Frontier

Springs are an essential crafting resource in Lightyear Frontier. They can be used to craft specific upgrades, such as Sprint Speed Level Two or Thruster Boost Level Two, making them a necessary mech enhancement item.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Spring recipe and crafting Springs in Lightyear Frontier.

How to unlock the Spring recipe in Lightyear Frontier

You will need an Assembler, Furnace, and Solar Dehydrator to craft Spring. Images via Frame Break

The Spring recipe is unlocked once you have planted and harvested Coilvine Stems from your farm plots in Lightyear Frontier. Then you need three Natural Coil and one Fractalite Bar to craft one Spring at an Assembler. However, you’ll need to do a bit more crafting to get Natural Coils and Fractalite Bars.

How to get Natural Coils in Lightyear Frontier

Natural Coils can be crafted using Coilvine Stems at a Solar Dehydrator. To craft one Natural Coil, you only need one Coilvine Stem, which means to craft a Spring, you need three Coilvine Stems to make the Natural Coils. Wvery coil takes around two minutes to craft.

Tip: You can harvest Coilvine Seeds from the beach at Tornado Rock Isle. However, you must first complete the exploration to unlock this area’s resources.

How to get Fractalite Bars in Lightyear Frontier

Springs are necessary for Mech upgrades. Images via Frame Break

Fractalite Bars can be crafted using Fractalite Ore at a Furnace, which can be obtained on the rockfaces in Lowland Plains. Like regular Iron Ore, this ore can be found in small craters and is purple, pink, orange, and yellow. It looks like a retro sunset.

When you have a heady supply of Fractalite Ore, use two Fractalite Ores and one Coal at the Furnace to craft one Fractalite Bar. These bars take around three minutes to craft. Once you’ve crafted your three Natural Coins and one Fractalite Bar, you can craft one Spring.

So, if you’re ready to start upgrading your Thusters and Sprint Speed, this is everything you need to know about how to get Springs in Lightyear Frontier.

