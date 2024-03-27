Category:
Lightyear Frontier

How to get Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier

It’s a bit hard to get.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 10:55 am
A Mech standing by some Coal Deposits in Lightyear Frontier.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re sick of using Aluminum Rods for everything in Lightyear Frontier, then it’s time to upgrade to Iron. Iron Ore is a bit rare during the early game, but not if you know where to look.

Here’s where to find Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier.

Where to get Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontiers map showing the location of Iron Ore deposits
Iron Ore Location in Lightyear Frontier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can actually get Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier as soon as you get your mech and the Spike Saw. From the main area, you can head southeast until you reach Stepstone Peak. Head to the eastern side of the area and look for a Cave. The cave is too small for a mech, so exit and enter it on foot. Use your flashlight if it’s too dark. Inside the cave, there will be a couple of Iron Ore deposits. Use your Pickaxe to mine and then carry the ore back to your Mech.

Mech is looking at the Iron Ore Cave in Lightyear Frontiers
There’s Iron in ‘dem mines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, this is pretty much all you’ll get for a while. In other words, it will take a while until more Iron Ore appears in this cave. To get more Iron Ore, you’ll have to do some area maintenance.

How to get more Iron Ore in Lightyear Frontier

Iron Ore deposits in Lightyear Frontier
Iron Ore from the cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting that one piece was nice, but you’ll need more if you want to keep improving your base and mech. Just like most Ore deposits in Lightyear Frontier, Iron Ore spawns at specific locations. Unfortunately, the spawn rate depends on how much you care for the area.

To improve the spawn rate of Iron Ore, you should clear Stepstone Peak. To do this, you need to upgrade your Irrigation Hose at the mech upgrade station. Once you do, head there and remove all the ooze you come across. The game lets you know when you’ve cleared the area. Go back to your base and sleep. When you wake up in the morning, a cutscene will play, showing how the area is now healthier. This means Stepstone Peak will yield more Iron Ore. You can further boost the yield by feeding the animal nests in the area. 

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.