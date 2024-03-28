How to get Polyberry Oil in Lightyear Frontier

If you want to enjoy cozy mech game, Lightyear Frontier, even more, you need some Polyberry Oil. This oil is used to make various mech parts, base upgrades, and animal fodder. Here’s how to make Polyberry Oil in Lightyear Frontier.

Recommended Videos

Before you get Polyberry Oil in Lightyear Frontier

Oil Presser squeezes berries to make oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you get Polyberry Oil in Lightyear Forniter, make sure you have the following items in your base:

Plot for planting Seeds

Oil Presser

If you have both of these in your base, then you can start making some Polyberry Oil.

Lightyear Forniter: How to get Polyberry Oil

Polyberries are very common. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, walk around the area until you find Polyberry plants. They really stick out because of their bright blue color. Use your Vacuum Harvester to collect them, or rather their Polyberry Seeds.

Take the Seeds to your farm and plant them in the Plot. To plant Polyberry Seeds, shoot them using your Seed Shooter. You need to shoot each seed into the little highlighted box on the 3×3 grid inside the plot box. Don’t worry if you miss a shot because you can collect the seed back.

This is how Polyberries look one day after planting. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time to harvest the berries. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you plant the Seeds, water them with your Irrigation Hose. If your Hose runs out of water, you can recharge it by drawing more from any water source using your Vacuum Harvester.

Once you plant and water all the Polyberry seeds, do whatever you want until evening, then sleep in your base. The next day, your Polyberry Seeds will have sprouted but won’t be ready for harvesting yet. Give them more water and wait for the next day. On the third day, your Polyberry Seeds will be ready for harvest. Use the Vacuum Harvester to collect them all. You get fresh Polyberries and more Polyberry Seeds from each harvest. Feel free to replant more if you want.

It only takes a minute to make Polyberry Oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Oil Presser quite literally spits out Polyberry Oil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now take the Polyberries you just harvested to the Oil Presser and turn them into Polyberry Oil. It takes one Polyberry and one minute for the Oil Presser to create one bottle of Polyberry Oil.

What can you do with Polyberry Oil in Lightyear Frontier?

Aluminum Parts are necessary for mech upgrades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can use Polyberry Oil to build lots of helpful items. One of the best uses for Polyberry Oil is making Aluminum Parts, which you need to upgrade your Spike Saw.

From this point on, you need more Polyberry Oil, so I suggest you make a dedicated Plot for planting more Polyberry Seeds so you always have a steady supply of this useful resource.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more