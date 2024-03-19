Most of the time you spend in Lightyear Frontier is quite relaxing and mellow, but there are a couple of Hazardous Events that pop up to present a challenge. One such event is to catch the Weed Seeds, which are hostile plants determined to ruin your day.

When this event occurs, you’ll need to combat it as quickly as possible to avoid all your hard work being ruined. However, the biggest problem is you aren’t actually told how to stop these foes which makes it quite a tricky occurrence whenever it happens, so here’s how to catch the Weed Seeds in Lightyear Frontier.

How to stop the Weed Seeds in Lightyear Frontier

Catch these pesky plants as quickly as you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To catch the Weed Seeds during the Hazardous Event that randomly takes over your Homestead in Lightyear Frontier, use your Vacuum Harvester to catch them all as quickly as possible. You have to be in your Mech and have the Vacuum Harvester tool selected for this to work.

The Weed Seeds will continuously drop down from the sky for about 30 seconds when this event is active. In this time, your goal is to point the Vacuum Harvester at them and try to prevent all of them from landing on your Homestead.

You can use your Vacuum Harvester by continuously holding down the Tool Action (Primary) button. This control varies by platform, so you can check what it is for you by opening the pause menu and navigating to the Controls page located right under Settings.

To be as effective as possible against this Lightyear Frontier Hazardous Event, just keep holding down the use button so you can continuously catch all Weed Seeds you point as they rain down. Be sure to avoid pointing the Vacuum Harvester at any of your crops though as you may accidentally harvest them too soon if you do.

I ruined some of my crops the first time I experienced this event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If a Weed Seed reaches the ground, it might ruin your crops or otherwise be a nuisance you have to remove. During my first run of this Hazardous Event, a few Weed Seeds landed directly in my garden and destroyed crops that were almost fully grown, so definitely do your best to avoid letting any land in your garden.

As you catch Weed Seeds throughout this Lightyear Frontier event, you earn quite a few Noxious Pods for your hard work. These are a pretty rare resource, so even though this event can be frustrating, you are at least rewarded pretty well.

