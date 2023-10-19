There is nothing quite like taking out a Souls-like boss and getting some tasty Ergo as a reward. But resist your urges to consume Ergo for a moment. There is an opportunity to carry a boss’s souvenir on your Lies of P journey. This is our guide on how to get boss weapons and amulets in Lies of P.

The special weapons in Lies of P consist of boss weapons and amulets that are exchanged using their Ergo. While levelling up in Lies of P is just as important as getting a great sword with an even more satisfying move set, the high count of Ergo from a single boss is best used as a form of currency. But how exactly do you convert Ergo from bosses into weapons and amulets? From Alidoro of course.

All special weapons and amulets in Lies of P

The special weapons and amulets you can get in Lies of P come from main and optional bosses and, in rare instances, from Pinocchio himself. The bosses do not specifically drop weapons, but their Ergo can be used in a trade with Alidoro the Hound. Each boss offers either a weapon or amulet. Only one trade can be used per boss Ergo. As you cannot have both rewards in the trade, it’s important to know which is best used for Technique and Motivity builds.

There are a total of 10 bosses that offer their own unique weapon and amulet. But you can’t try these out in the dummy area of Hotel Krat. No refunds are allowed in Lies of P, and every move you make is saved. With your data overwritten at every turn, knowing which weapon and amulet is best for you before making your trade with Alidoro is more efficient in the long run.

Black Friday everyday with Alidoro | Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are all special weapons and amulets you can get in Lies of P, in order of each boss fight:

Ergo Boss Special Weapon Build Special Amulet Build Parade Leader’s Ergo Parade Master Seven-Coil Spring Sword Motivity Dancing One’s Amulet Technique Broken Hero’s Ergo Scrapped Watchman Etiquette Technique Extreme Modification Amulet Motivity/ Technique King’s Flame Ergo King’s Flame, Fuoco Holy Sword of the Ark Motivity Conquering Amulet Motivity Twisted Angel’s Ergo Fallen Archbishop Andreus Trident of the Covenant Technique Nameless One’s Amulet Motivity/ Technique Burnt-White King’s Ergo Romeo, King of Puppets Puppet Ripper Technique Triumvirate Amulet Motivity/ Technique Reborn Champion’s Ergo Champion Victor Frozen Feast Motivity Arm Of God Amulet Motivity/ Technique Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s Ergo Green Monster of the Swamp Two Dragons Sword Technique Ghost Walk Amulet Technique Sad Zealot’s Ergo Laxasia The Complete Uroboros’s Eye Technique Impregnable Fortress Amulet Motivity Fallen One’s Ergo Simon Manus Noblesse Oblige Motivity Awakened God’s Amulet Motivity/ Technique Nameless Puppet’s Ergo Nameless Puppet Proof of Humanity Motivity/ Technique Piercing Hatred Amulet Motivity/ Technique Bosses and their special weapons and amulets – Lies of P

How to get boss weapons and amulets in Lies of P

Boss weapons and amulets are powerful tools in Lies of P. While some of the best options in the game are found in the late-endgame portion, you can find success with a few standout weapons for Motivity and Technique builds. But Amulets shouldn’t be ignored either. For instance, the Nameless One’s Amulet is essential for survivability against the hardest bosses in the game, with its chance of a relic charge not being used mid-fight.

You get to choose between the special weapon or amulet corresponding to the boss’s Ergo. A trade is made for each Ergo with Alidoro the Hound on the west wing, ground floor of Hotel Krat.

Are you worthy enough? | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you find Alidoro in Lies of P, make sure to send him back to Hotel Krat to open his shop. Alidoro’s shop is the only method in Lies of P to get boss weapons and amulets. You can trade any boss Ergo here so long as you have it in your Bag. If you have consumed or traded the Ergo previously, the option to trade for the corresponding weapon and amulet will be removed and crossed-out.

