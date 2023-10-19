How to get Boss Weapons and Amulets in Lies of P

Lies of P Opening of Pinocchio awaking
There is nothing quite like taking out a Souls-like boss and getting some tasty Ergo as a reward. But resist your urges to consume Ergo for a moment. There is an opportunity to carry a boss’s souvenir on your Lies of P journey. This is our guide on how to get boss weapons and amulets in Lies of P.

The special weapons in Lies of P consist of boss weapons and amulets that are exchanged using their Ergo. While levelling up in Lies of P is just as important as getting a great sword with an even more satisfying move set, the high count of Ergo from a single boss is best used as a form of currency. But how exactly do you convert Ergo from bosses into weapons and amulets? From Alidoro of course.

All special weapons and amulets in Lies of P

The special weapons and amulets you can get in Lies of P come from main and optional bosses and, in rare instances, from Pinocchio himself. The bosses do not specifically drop weapons, but their Ergo can be used in a trade with Alidoro the Hound. Each boss offers either a weapon or amulet. Only one trade can be used per boss Ergo. As you cannot have both rewards in the trade, it’s important to know which is best used for Technique and Motivity builds.

There are a total of 10 bosses that offer their own unique weapon and amulet. But you can’t try these out in the dummy area of Hotel Krat. No refunds are allowed in Lies of P, and every move you make is saved. With your data overwritten at every turn, knowing which weapon and amulet is best for you before making your trade with Alidoro is more efficient in the long run. 

Special Weapons and Amulets Shop in Lies of P
These are all special weapons and amulets you can get in Lies of P, in order of each boss fight:

Ergo BossSpecial WeaponBuildSpecial AmuletBuild
Parade Leader’s ErgoParade MasterSeven-Coil Spring SwordMotivityDancing One’s AmuletTechnique
Broken Hero’s ErgoScrapped WatchmanEtiquetteTechniqueExtreme Modification AmuletMotivity/ Technique
King’s Flame ErgoKing’s Flame, FuocoHoly Sword of the ArkMotivityConquering AmuletMotivity
Twisted Angel’s ErgoFallen Archbishop Andreus Trident of the CovenantTechniqueNameless One’s AmuletMotivity/ Technique
Burnt-White King’s ErgoRomeo, King of PuppetsPuppet RipperTechniqueTriumvirate AmuletMotivity/ Technique
Reborn Champion’s ErgoChampion VictorFrozen FeastMotivityArm Of God AmuletMotivity/ Technique
Puppet-Devouring Green Hunter’s ErgoGreen Monster of the SwampTwo Dragons SwordTechniqueGhost Walk AmuletTechnique
Sad Zealot’s ErgoLaxasia The CompleteUroboros’s EyeTechniqueImpregnable Fortress AmuletMotivity
Fallen One’s ErgoSimon ManusNoblesse ObligeMotivityAwakened God’s AmuletMotivity/ Technique
Nameless Puppet’s ErgoNameless PuppetProof of HumanityMotivity/ TechniquePiercing Hatred AmuletMotivity/ Technique
Bosses and their special weapons and amulets – Lies of P
What to do with Rare Ergo in Lies of P

How to get boss weapons and amulets in Lies of P

Boss weapons and amulets are powerful tools in Lies of P. While some of the best options in the game are found in the late-endgame portion, you can find success with a few standout weapons for Motivity and Technique builds. But Amulets shouldn’t be ignored either. For instance, the Nameless One’s Amulet is essential for survivability against the hardest bosses in the game, with its chance of a relic charge not being used mid-fight.

You get to choose between the special weapon or amulet corresponding to the boss’s Ergo. A trade is made for each Ergo with Alidoro the Hound on the west wing, ground floor of Hotel Krat.

Trading Menu with Alidoro the Hound in Lies of P
Once you find Alidoro in Lies of P, make sure to send him back to Hotel Krat to open his shop. Alidoro’s shop is the only method in Lies of P to get boss weapons and amulets. You can trade any boss Ergo here so long as you have it in your Bag. If you have consumed or traded the Ergo previously, the option to trade for the corresponding weapon and amulet will be removed and crossed-out.

