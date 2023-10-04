Lies of P: Should you attack Alidoro?

Alidoro was an important NPC and a trusted ally for most of the game—until now. Should you kill him?

Lies of P is packed with interesting and helpful characters with an eclectic range of backgrounds, motivations, and personalities. Among them is Alidoro, a mysterious treasure hunter who serves a vital purpose throughout players’ journey through the sinister streets of Krat.

For most of the game, Alidoro trades Rare Ergo that drops from bosses for powerful boss weapons that can’t be dismantled but have special properties and movesets. You’ll find Alidoro in Hotel Krat for most of the game, but after reaching Area X, the Relic of Trismegistus, you’ll confront him at the end of the level and have the opportunity to kill him.

If you’re wondering whether attacking Alidoro is the right decision, or if it’s better to leave him alive, then we’ve got you covered.

Should you attack Alidoro in Lies of P?

Alidoro trades Rare Ergo for boss weapons and amulets, but you can kill him to get his Cryptic Vessel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Area X, after beating the Black Rabbit Brotherhood for the second time, you’ll meet Alidoro again. Speak to him and you’ll have three dialogue options available: “Purchase, ” “Talk,” and “Attack Alidoro.” This encounter is a great opportunity opportunity to trade your last remaining Rare Ergo for boss weapons or amulets.

Choose “Talk” and Alidoro will reveal his role in attacking Hotel Krat. It’s up to you whether to leave him alive. If you select “Attack Alidoro,” he’ll have some more dialogue for you, and you’ll be asked again whether you want to attack him. If you choose “Attack Alidoro” a second time, he’ll become targetable and will die in one hit.

Killing him means you can’t access his shop anymore, but it’s the only way to get his Cryptic Vessel and its rewards.

Don’t attack Alidoro

If you choose to spare Alidoro, he’ll continue to trade boss weapons and amulets for Rare Ergo for the rest of the game. This is particularly useful if you’ve been holding onto a few Rare Ergo and aren’t sure what to trade it for yet.

Attack Alidoro

If you do kill Alidoro, he’ll drop Alidoro’s Cryptic Vessel. Killing Alidoro is the only way to obtain this Cryptic Vessel, and you’ll need it to get one of two Records and an achievement or trophy. Unfortunately for Alidoro, this is ultimately the best option, and it’s the choice I made on my first playthrough.

After killing him, get Venigni to decipher his Cryptic Vessel, then read it to unlock new dialogue at Eugenie, the blacksmith in Hotel Krat.

If you lie to Eugenie by saying “I think he was just a talented Stalker,” you’ll get the Far East Princess Record.

If you tell the truth to Eugenie by saying “He was Eugenie’s older brother,” you’ll get the Proposal, Flower, Wolf Part 1 Record. After reloading the area, return to Eugenie and speak to her again to get The Story of the Stranger Girl achievement or trophy.

You’ll need to do multiple playthroughs (killing Alidoro twice) if you want to get both Records and the achievement. It’s a necessary sacrifice, but make sure to trade all your Rare Ergo before killing him, as you’ll be locked out of his wares until New game Plus.

