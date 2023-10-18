Does Lies of P have multiplayer co-op?

The prevalence of multiplayer and co-op in gaming has got players wondering if Lies of P is also a harmonious affair, and we’ve got the answer for you and hopeful friends.

Multiplayer is actually quite common in Souls games. From summoning allies to PvP gameplay, this sort of functionality means it’s only natural to question the nature of Lies of P and whether it has some form of multiplayer.

Exploring Krat is an arduous endeavor for Pinocchio, but must the plucky puppet do it single-handedly?

Is Lies of P multiplayer or co-op?

Does Pinocchio have to become a real boy, alone? | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Those looking for a multiplayer journey in Lies of P will be disappointed to hear that the Soulslike title does not feature any form of multiplayer or co-op options.

Quite simply, Lies of P is meant for Pinocchio and Pinocchio alone. The only time Lies of P even comes close to embracing outside influences is in the form of Specters—AI companions that can be drawn into hand-picked boss battles using Star Fragments to give the player an edge.

Otherwise, this dark and daunting journey is a long and lonely road. On hand one, it’s a bit of a shame as the fun, dystopian world, and its many chapters, should be enjoyed with a friend. Conversely, it would decrease the sky-high challenge, probably wouldn’t make much sense for the story, and could diminish the fear that Krat and its surrounding areas induce.

