Lies of P: Best methods to farm Star Fragments

If you’re struggling with bosses in Lies of P, you need to obtain Star Fragments. These tiny, magical resources can offer you aid when fighting deadly bosses, so let’s help you collect more.

It’s inevitable Pinocchio will come toe-to-toe with fiendishly difficult foes in Lies of P. The game is practically centered around these giant, set-piece spectacles, and having a healthy supply of Star Fragments will do you the world of good in this regard.

If you find that you’re running out of them and need more, we can show you the best way to gather more Star Fragments and give Pinocchio some much-needed support.

What do Star Fragments do in Lies of P?

Specters make a world of difference. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Star Fragments allow you to summon a Specter to fight alongside you during certain boss fights in Lies of P.

You’ll know if Specters are eligible for a fight because there will be a small stand of mystical blue water next to the boss room entrance. So, if you use a Star Fragment on the water, then once you proceed into the room, your Specter will emerge and attack the enemy with you.

Remember, if you’re struggling, then there’s no shame in calling for help!

How to farm more Star Fragments in Lies of P?

The legendary Gold Coin Fruit tree. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To get more Star Fragments, you’ll need to enforce one of several different strategies: farm particular enemies that will drop them, buy them from Giangio (an NPC), or pray to the RNG gods that they drop as loot or you can find them as treasure goodies.

Out of all these solutions, I think the best and most efficient one by a mile is simply buying Star Fragments from Giangio. Once you’ve unlocked the Gold Coin Fruit tree, Giangio will also be very close to the tree in question.

He requires 3 Gold Coin Fruit per Star Fragment. If you’re not doing much, you can allow the in-game time to pass so that the tree keeps restocking the fruit for you to pluck. Not only that, but there are also P-Organ abilities, requiring Quartz, that can increase the amount of fruit that is produced.

With a bit of grinding, you can easily amass a comfortable supply of Star Fragments to help you in times of dire need against the likes of the Parade Master, the Door Guardian, or even Laxasia the Complete.

