Lies of P: All Quartz locations

There are 28 Quartz stashed around Krat that will let you upgrade your P-Organ. Here's where to find them.

Quartz is the most important upgrade material in Lies of P. You’ll find it hidden around Krat in chests and safes, as drops from bosses and monsters, and as quest rewards. You can use Quartz at the chair in Gepetto’s office to upgrade your P-Organ, which is Lies of P’s version of a skill tree.

The P-Organ contains many vital upgrades, like more health flasks, the ability to double dodge, and the ability to dodge while knocked down. If you want to succeed in Lies of P, making the most of your P-Organ is a must, so you’ll need to collect as many Quartz as possible on your journey through Krat.

We found a total of 28 Quartz in Lies of P, and there’s at least one in every major area. Some are easier to find than others, but you’re bound to need a helping hand if you want to collect them all. Without further adieu, here are all 28 Quartz locations in Lies of P.

All 28 Quartz locations in Lies of P

Hotel Krat

Podelina sells Quartz after you bring him Supply Boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quartz appears in Podelina’s shop in Hotel Krat after handing him a certain number of Supply Boxes—special items stashed around Krat that expand Podelina’s inventory. After giving him two Supply Boxes, a Quartz appears in his inventory. Another Quartz appears after giving him the third Supply box.

The Krat Supply Box is in Area IV, St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel. You’ll find it after you defeat the elite carcass that ambushes you at the top of the wooden tower. Head through the gate that opens on the right and you’ll see a chest containing the Krat Supply Box.

The Sturdy Krat Supply Box is in Area VII, the Grand Exhibition Gallery. After progressing through the entire level, shortly before you unlock the shortcut ladder down to the stargazer, you’ll find a chest containing the Sturdy Krat Supply Box.

The Special Krat Supply Box is in Area IX, near the Abandoned Apartment, in a chest on a raised platform overlooking the broken street. You can get to the chest by dropping down from the narrow roof above, accessed via a ladder on the mandatory level route.

Area I

Cerasani Alley

A Quartz drops from the Parade Master boss at the end of Area I.

Area II

Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard

Elysion Boulevard 221b is just to the right of the stargazer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find a Quartz in house 221b on Elysion Boulevard, the entrance to which is on the balcony just outside the room with the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard stargazer. The door is locked when you first encounter it, and you’ll need to progress until you reach Area IV—specifically the St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel stargazer—to get inside.

After you push the brazier down to clear the poison, a new staircase appears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Area IV, proceed through the Cathedral Chapel until you reach the upper room with two spinning wheels. Here, you can knock the burning brazier down to clear the poison below. Head back down to the lower level, and you’ll now be able to access a staircase to a hidden room. Inside is the Crafted Cryptic Vessel.

Get Venigni to decipher it, and the decryption will tell you to go to the Alchemist Bridge on Elysion Boulevard. This is the bridge where you fought Mad Donkey with the hanging puppet above. Follow the instructions in the note and throw a projectile at the puppet to make an item fall to the ground: The Letter with the Refuge’s Address. It tells you to go to Elysion Boulevard 221b. Head there and the door will now be open. There’s a safe inside containing your hard-earned Quartz.

Krat City Hall

The Scrapped Watchman is a tough cookie, and he drops a Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A Quartz drops from the Scrapped Watchman boss at the end of Area II.

Area III

Workshop Union Entrance

All Puppets of the Future drop Quartz, and you’ll first encounter one in Venigni Works. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching the Workshop Union Entrance stargazer, you’ll have two paths to choose from: One up the stairs to the rest of the level, and one down a short path leading to a small swamp area with a patrolling Puppet of the Future.

This optional boss drops a Quartz. It can be tricky to fight in such confined quarters, especially since you’ll be accruing Corruption as long as you’re standing in the poison water, so refer to our handy guide on how to beat the Puppet of the Future if you’re having trouble. You’ll also find the Booster Glaive in a chest here along with a few valuable items in the swamp.

Workshop Union Culvert

There’s a Quartz in the Trinity Room inside the tunnels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get another Quartz from the Trinity Room in Area III. As long as you acquired the Trinity Key from Arlecchino’s phone riddle outside Venigni Works, you’ll be able to open the Trinity Door in the tunnels after the Workshop Union Culvert stargazer. Inside is a safe containing a Quartz and the Blue Blood’s Tailcoat cosmetic outfit.

Area IV

St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel

Head through the gate and you’ll find a chest with a Quartz inside a cell on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching the top of the large room with clockwork mechanisms, you’ll find a passage to another area near the shortcut lift where you’ll be ambushed by an elite carcass enemy. It drops a Quartz on defeat.

This elite can be a surprisingly tough fight, so try to get there with enough healing flasks to survive a few hits. Keep strafing around the elite to avoid its attacks, be aggressive and try to stagger it, and you’ll take it down in no time.

Area V

Malum District

Head down the path to the right of the burning effigy and climb the ladder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the first area of the Malum District, you’ll encounter a burning effigy at the center of a branching path. Head to the right of the effigy and climb up the ladder. On the roof of the building, there’s a small area with a breakable floor. Run over the planks and you’ll fall through into a house with an elite carcass enemy inside. It drops a Quartz.

Malum District Town Hall

There’s a chest behind the counter in the Town Hall with a Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After beating the Black Rabbit Brotherhood at the end of Area V, enter the Town Hall building that connects to Hotel Krat. Behind the counter in the main room, you’ll find a chest containing a Quartz.

Area VI

Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert

Up the stairs and through the archway to the right, there’s a chest with a Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Rosa Isabelle Street Culvert stargazer, turn right and climb down the ladder. Proceed down the next few ladders and enter the sewers. Follow the pipe and go straight at the junction. You’ll reach a hole—drop down, then follow the tunnel until you reach a staircase leading up to a room with a ladder and an archway. There’s an elite puppet enemy patrolling the archway, through which you’ll find a chest containing a Quartz.

Another Quartz drops from the Mad Clown Puppet optional boss you’ll encounter at the top of the hill leading to Estella Opera House. It’s a tricky encounter and has a lot of health, so if you haven’t already, make sure to activate the Estella Opera House Entrance stargazer before fighting this boss, as it’s only a few seconds away.

Estella Opera House Entrance

Beneath the swinging chandelier, there’s a Trinity Room with a Quartz inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s another Quartz inside the Trinity Sanctum beneath the swinging chandelier outside the boss room in the Estella Opera House. Progress through the area until you unlock the route to the boss, then drop down from the narrow beam and turn around. The Trinity Door is right in front of you.

For the key, the closest one comes from Area V, the Malum District, near the elite carcass that drops a Quartz by the burning effigy. Similarly to before, go right at the effigy and climb the ladder at the end, then go through the building, and you’ll encounter a ringing phone with another of Arlecchino’s phone riddles. Answer for the Trinity Key.

Area VII

Grand Exhibition Gallery

Head up the stairs to the second level, go outside, then climb down the ladder. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one is hard to miss. From the stargazer, head straight down the hall, through the Grand Exhibition signs, and up the stairs to reach the second floor. Follow the path round, past the shield puppet, and proceed through the door on the right to the outdoor balcony area.

You’ll emerge on a metal platform. Climb down the ladder into the courtyard and open the shortcut gate to the stargazer. There’s an elite puppet with a lightning axe patrolling here, so dispatch or avoid it. You’ll find a Quartz in this courtyard, in a chest near a blocked off staircase.

Area VIII

Barren Swamp

This swamp is patrolled by two Puppets of the Future. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get two Quartz in the open swamp area by destroying the patrolling Puppets of the Future. They drop one Quartz each.

Teach the Broken Puppet how to feel, and he’ll give you a Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Additionally, the Broken Puppet will give you another Quartz for teaching him four specific gestures that you’ll find over the course of the game. Teach him the clap, sad, anger, and happy gestures, and the Broken Puppet will reward you with a Quartz after you speak with him again.

Hermit’s Cave

You need the Rusty Cryptic Vessel to open the gate to Hermit’s Cave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two Quartz to find inside Hermit’s cave, behind the portcullis near the Barren Swamp Bridge stargazer in Act VIII. To get in, you’ll first need to find the Special Krat Supply Box in Area IX. Return the Supply Box to Podelina at Hotel Krat to expand his inventory, and he’ll sell you the Rusty Cryptic Vessel for 1,000 Ergo.

Have Venigni decipher the Rusty Cryptic Vessel for you and the gate to Hermit’s Cave will open. Return to the Barren Swamp bridge, then proceed into Hermit’s Cave and across the wooden planks. In a cabin shortly before the stargazer, through a doorway to the left of a ladder you’ll find a chest containing a Quartz.

In a shack on the way to the Hermit’s Cave stargazer is a chest with a Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Then, from the stargazer, drop down to the lower level and follow the path along the wooden walkway until you reach a tunnel leading up to a room at the back of the cave. There’s an elite shielded carcass enemy here guarding a staircase upward. Defeat or avoid it, then head up the staircase to find a small room with a safe. Inside is another Quartz and the Black Cat’s Hunting Apparel.

At the back of Hermit’s Cave, there’s a room with a safe containing a Quartz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Area IX

Krat Central Station Platform

There’s a chest containing a Quartz inside the poison cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shortly after the stargazer, between two trains you’ll see an enclosed section of platform entirely covered in Decay cloud. You’ll be able to drop down from above. Between the two trains is a chest containing a Quartz.

Abandoned Apartment

This Wandering Merchant wants to see the Frozen Feast weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Quartz from the Wandering Merchant by the Abandoned Apartment stargazer in Area IX, most players will miss it. This Quartz is only available if you traded the Reborn Champion’s Ergo for the Frozen Feast boss weapon at Alidoro. If you consumed the Ergo or purchased the amulet instead, you can’t get this Quartz. You also need to find and decrypt a Cryptic Vessel from Area XI.

First, get the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel from Arche Abbey Outer Wall. From the Outer Wall stargazer, go through the archway ahead and down the stairs to the right. Go left into the next room, through the left doorway again, then straight ahead in the room with the pillars until you find an upward ladder on the right-hand wall.

Climb the ladder, then turn right and go left past the burning brazier. At the end of the hall, you’ll find a chest containing the Mechanical Cryptic Vessel. Beware, though; this area is heavily guarded by powerful enemies.

Decrypt the Cryptic Vessel at Venigni to learn that the Wandering Merchant at the Abandoned Apartment wants to see the Frozen Feast boss weapon. You’ll then be able to show him the weapon and he’ll give you a Quartz and the Red Fox’s Hunting Apparel outfit.

Krat Central Station Street

A Quartz drops from the Corrupted Parade Master boss at the end of Area IX.

Area X

Relic of Trismegistus Entrance

The Black Rabbit Brotherhood’s second encounter is a tough fight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You get a Quartz as a reward for beating the second encounter of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in the Relic of Trismegistus.

Area XI

Arche Abbey Outer Wall

Given it’s the last major area in the game, it’s not surprising Arche Abbey is packed with Quartz.

You can find a Quartz by speaking to Arlecchino inside the final Trinity Room, which is at the bottom of the indoor area with wooden beams, not far from the Arche Abbey Outer Wall stargazer. You’ll need the Chosen One’s Trinity Key, awarded by answering all of Arlecchino’s riddles at ringing phones around Krat, to get inside.

Arlecchino will pose a final riddle, and regardless of how you answer, he’ll give you a Quartz and the Alchemist’s Cape.

Arche Abbey Broken Rift

From the stargazer, go up the ladder, turn back on yourself, then follow the path upward. Drop down one level in the room with the beams, then drop down again to the right and take the ladder down into the room with the spike traps. There’s a chest at the end with a Quartz.

You’ll find a second Quartz close to this stargazer as well. Starting at the stargazer again, proceed through the archway directly ahead, then go down the stairs to the right. Head straight through the open room and through the doorway at the back, then turn right. You’ll find an elite puppet enemy in front of a ladder here that drops a Quartz.

Arche Abbey Upper Part – Inside

Proceed up the stairs and along the mandatory level route. Head up the next set of stairs and through the archway, and ahead of you there’ll be a chest guarded by an elite enemy. Inside the chest is another Quartz.

Arche Abbey Upper Part – Internal Bridge

The route here is fairly linear. After reaching the Internal Bridge stargazer, proceed through the level until you unlock the shortcut ladder back down. Continue past the ladder into the outdoor area, over the metal scaffolding, and up the metal staircase until to get to the upper level of the indoor area.

You’ll encounter an enhanced carcass enemy here, in a curved hallway with a metal floor. Defeat it for your last Quartz.

