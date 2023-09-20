Lies of P: Should you lie or tell the truth to Alidoro?

Alidoro asks if you know a safe place, and you might be wondering whether you should send him to Hotel Krat.

On multiple occasions, Lies of P makes players choose between lying and telling the truth to various characters around Krat. Pinnochio’s first encounter with Alidoro, a mysterious dog-masked stranger whom you meet in Area IV, is no exception. Alidoro asks whether you know of a safe place, and players must decide whether to lie or tell the truth.

You might be wondering which decision is the best one to make, especially given Gemini’s frequent reminders that nefarious threats like the Stalkers and Black Rabbit Brotherhood are roaming Krat. Should you trust Alidoro and tell him about Hotel Krat, or should you lie and send him elsewhere? Look no further, as we’re here to help you make the right decision.

Should you lie to Alidoro in Lies of P?

You should tell Alidoro about Hotel Krat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can either tell Alidoro to go to Hotel Krat or to Venigni Works. You should tell the truth and send Alidoro to Hotel Krat, as Venigni Works still isn’t safe. Alidoro is an important NPC and arguably the most useful merchant in the game. He trades special boss weapons and amulets for your Rare Ergo. Whichever answer you give Alidoro, you’ll have an opportunity to trade your Rare Ergo with him here.

If you tell Alidoro to go to Hotel Krat, he’ll appear in Antonia’s room after you defeat the Area IV boss. You’ll find him in the corner at the far end of the room and can trade with him whenever you return to Hotel Krat.

If you lied and told him to go to Venigni Works, you’ll find Alidoro near the Workshop Union Entrance stargazer. He won’t be happy with you though, and he’ll express his annoyance that the place you sent him is riddled with aggressive puppets.

Alidoro will then give you another opportunity to tell him the location of a safe place. You can either send him to Hotel Krat or Elysion Boulevard. This time, whichever way you answer, Alidoro will appear at Hotel Krat.

Ultimately, Alidoro will end up at Hotel Krat however you answer his questions, although you will be locked out of his wares for a while if you give him the wrong answers.

Bear in mind that Alidoro briefly disappears after you beat Champion Victor in Area VII, but he returns again later with new stock.

