How to beat the Puppet of the Future in Lies of P

Your first encounter with a Puppet of the Future is by the Workshop Union Entrance.

The Puppet of the Future is one of Lies of P’s many optional bosses. You’ll first encounter one in Area III, shortly after entering Venigni Works.

When you reach the Workshop Union Entrance stargazer, you’re faced with two paths: You can head up the stairs to proceed with the level, or you can head down a short alley, guarded by an elite enemy, to find an optional swamp area down a ladder.

There’s a Puppet of the Future patrolling the swamp—a giant mech unlike anything you’ve seen in Lies of P until this point. It guards a few items in the swamp, and there’s a chest at the back containing a technique-scaling greatsword, the Booster Glaive. If you’re quick, you can grab these items without killing the Puppet of the Future, but it drops a Quartz upon defeat, which lets you upgrade your P-Organ, so it’s definitely worth taking down.

If you’re struggling to beat the Puppet of the Future, this guide will help you dispatch it quickly and easily.

Lies of P Puppet of the Future boss strategy

The Puppet of the Future is a tough cookie to crack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Destroying the Puppet of the Future is easier said than done, as it patrols a very small boss arena, most of which is covered in poison water that continually inflicts the Corruption status effect.

Corruption in Lies of P is like poison from Elden Ring and the Souls games, and it can easily kill you if you’re not careful. On top of this, it’s tricky to maneuver in such a small space, and the Puppet of the Future deals wide, sweeping area-of-effect attacks that can easily take off half of your health bar.

The trick to beating the Puppet of the Future is staying underneath and behind it while you attack its legs as much as you can. Its attacks are all clearly telegraphed, and it only has a few different attacks, so it’s easy to predict. Keep an eye on your Corruption meter while you’re fighting: If you get Corrupted, keep yourself topped up on health with Pulse Cells. Otherwise the Puppet of the Future will kill you in one hit.

The main attacks you should watch out for are the boss’s rotating sweep attack and its stomp. Its sweep has a long wind-up, and you should stay clear of it, as it swings its arms around multiple times, and it’s easy to get caught by the final swing. As long as the Puppet of the Future isn’t winding up for its sweep attack, try to score as many hits on its legs as possible without running out of stamina.

If the Puppet of the Future starts raising one of its legs, get ready to dodge, as it’s about to perform a stomp attack. It usually does a few stomps in quick succession. You can easily dodge or out-range the attack, but you might be tempted to get a few more hits in. Be careful, because the boss can rotate to track you mid-stomp if you’re still in range.

You’re safe in melee range as long as you have enough stamina to dodge the stomps, or to sprint out if the boss starts winding up for a sweep. Just try to stay behind the boss, as it’ll give you more time to get away from its attacks, and keep yourself topped up on health.

The Puppet of the Future is weak to Electric Blitz attacks, so it takes extra damage from the Fulminis Legion Arm and the Electric Coil Stick weapon that you can buy from the merchant at the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Stargazer. If you’re still struggling to beat the Puppet of the Future, try using Electric Blitz: Deal as much electrical damage to the boss as quickly as possible, stagger it, and take it down before you succumb to Corruption.

Later, you’ll encounter two more Puppets of the Future in the Barren Swamp, and the strategy to beat them is exactly the same.

About the author