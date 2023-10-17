How many chapters are there in Lies of P?

Pinocchio has a lot of chaotic chapters to get through.

Lies of P is a long and arduous journey for Pinocchio. There are many chapters in Lies of P, all of which are sure to test your patience, but what’s the exact chapter count?

There’s a lot of pain for your poor puppet in Lies of P as developer Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio have included a lot of chapters for you to battle through.

Pinocchio will be battling for many hours through the streets of Krat. Just when you think you’re getting toward the end, another vicious area of violence awaits. So let’s give you a quick insight into the game’s chapter total.

How many chapters does Lies of P have?

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

I can confirm that Lies of P has a total of 11 chapters to complete spread across various sub-areas.

Here are the 11 chapters in Lies of P:

I

II

III

IV

V

VI

VII

VIII

IX

X

XI

Lies of P doesn’t have a linear story that takes you from chapter to chapter, area to area, on a single path. Chapters represent Lies of P’s different areas. So, when you reach the fifth main area of the game, in essence, it’s treated as the fifth chapter of the story.

It’s perfectly fine to revisit previous areas, and you’re encouraged to in order to solve Mechanical Cryptic Vessels and discover Trinity Door secrets.

I found myself frequently heading back to earlier spots to either respec and try out a new setup or even just collect the latest batch of Gold Coin Fruit.

