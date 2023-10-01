Lies of P is a Soulslike action RPG, so it’s no surprise that players have several role-playing mechanics to utilize that range from weapons to skill trees and beyond. However, one of the most useful ones in the game is the respec mechanic, which allows players to reset their skills and upgrades for several strategic reasons. However, respecing in Lies of P takes a lot of effort and steps, but this guide will show you how to start respecing and should help get you started on your journey to making your perfect build.

How to Respec in Lies of P

Before you can respec, you first have to defeat Champion Victor boss. Image via Neowiz.

Respeccing is the process of resetting and regaining all the Ergo, Quartz, and Legion Calibers you’ve used to gain skills and upgrades. Doing this will allow you to allocate them to other skills if you have a different build in mind. To start respeccing, you first have to get to the seventh chapter and face the obstacle that is the Champion Victor boss. The boss can be found at the end of the Grand Exhibition. He can be challenging, so it’s best to prepare for the fight.

Once you finally defeat him, continue ahead till you encounter Simon Manus, an NPC who gives you a key to the Grand Exhibition building where you can respec your skills. After getting the key, make your way to the building and open the door, then interact with the Saintess of Mercy Statue. Doing this will allow you to finally respec your skills and regain your Ergo, Quartz, or Legion Calibers.

It is worth noting that respecing is not free and comes at a price, as each respec costs a certain amount of Gold Coin Fruit. This item can be acquired from a tree that grows in the yard outside Hotel Krat. Players can access it after completing several objectives in the Malum District.

The first respec costs ten Gold Coin Fruit to reset your Ergo and Quartz and five Gold Coin Fruit for Legion Calibers. Additionally, each visit to the statue will cost more Gold Coin Fruit, so while the first visit costs ten and five Gold Coin fruits respectively, consequent visits will progressively cost more of the item. As such, it’s best to conserve the item and only use them when you’re absolutely sure and ready to respec.

Related How to get Quartz in Lies of P

Final tips for respeccing in Lies of P

The Saintess of Mercy Statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

That’s all you need to know about respeccing in Lies of P. It’s important to remember that respeccing resets all your points put into specific categories. Respeccing Ergo, Quartz, and Legion Calibers resets all your Levels, P-organs, and Legion Arm upgrades. And considering that each reset costs Gold Coin Fruits, it’s best to plan ahead and know what you need before using the mechanic.

About the author