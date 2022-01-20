Zeri is now live in League of Legends

You can now try playing the Spark of Zaun yourself.

The 158th champion in League of Legends, Zeri, is now live. She’s the first champ to be added to the game in 2022.

Zeri was first announced a little over two weeks ago, at the beginning of the year. She’s the Spark of Zaun, and based on her biography, she’s deeply rooted in the aforementioned undercity and other characters linked to it, like Ekko.

When trouble rumbles, she’ll bring the lightning in a flash. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/4vWq9m4lYk — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 20, 2022

Zeri is an AD carry champion and her kit highly resolves around electric magic. A few of her abilities can give her extra shield and additional movement speed, which will surely be useful in the later stages of the game.

As is tradition in League, Zeri will receive one skin once she’s released—Withered Rose. It’s vastly different from her original look since she has pink hair and a purple jacket, which mash together perfectly.

Zeri’s release is a part of League Patch 12.2, which changed many other aspects of the game. As always, some champs and systems were buffed, while others were slammed by the nerf hammer. A total of 13 skins were also added with Patch 12.2.