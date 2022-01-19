Zeri, the Spark of Zaun will make her debut in League of Legends in Patch 12.2.

Described as a “headstrong, spirited young woman from Zaun’s working-class” in her official biography, Zeri is an AD carry who runs fast, charges up, and shoots the bad guys on Summoner’s Rift.

The champion’s abilities include a laser that fires an electric pulse that slows and damages the first enemy hit, a dash that energizes her and enables her to vault over terrain, and a nova of electricity that damages nearby enemies and increases her damage, attack speed, and movement speed.

Patch 12.2, which is expected to hit the live servers on Thursday, Jan. 20, also features a myriad of balance chances for both champions and items. Janna and Tahm Kench are just two of the many champions receiving changes this week.

Here’s the full list of notes and updates for Patch 12.2.

Champions

[New] Zeri

Passive – Living Battery

Zeri gains movement speed whenever she receives a shield. When she damages an enemy shield, she absorbs its energy, shielding herself

Q – Burst Fire

Passive – Zeri’s basic attack deals magic damage, scales with AP, and is treated as an ability. Moving and casting Burst Fire stores up energy in Zeri’s Sparkpack. When fully charged, her next basic attack will slow and deal bonus damage

Zeri’s basic attack deals magic damage, scales with AP, and is treated as an ability. Moving and casting Burst Fire stores up energy in Zeri’s Sparkpack. When fully charged, her next basic attack will slow and deal bonus damage Active – Burst Fire shoots a burst of seven rounds that deal physical damage to the first enemy hit

W – Ultrashock Laser

Zeri fires an electric pulse that slows and damages the first enemy hit. If the pulse hits a wall, it fires a long-range laser from the point of impact

E – Spark Surge

Zeri dashes a short distance and energizes her next three casts of Burst Fire, causing them to pierce through enemies. She’ll vault over or grind along any terrain she dashes into, depending on the angle. Hitting a champion with an attack or ability reduces Spark Surge’s cooldown

R – Lightning Crash

Zeri discharges a nova of electricity, damaging nearby enemies, and overcharges herself for a moderate duration. While overcharged, Zeri gains increased damage, attack speed, and movement speed. Attacking enemy champions refreshes the overcharge duration and adds another stack of movement speed. While overcharged, Burst Fire’s damage concentrates into a faster triple shot that chains lightning between enemies

Janna

Image via Riot Games

Movement speed: 315 > 330

Base AD: 46 to 71.5 > 52 to 103

AD growth: 1.5 > three

Base attack range: 550 > 500

Passive – Tailwind

[Update] Tailwind: Janna gains eight percent bonus move speed only while moving toward allied champions. (Bonus movement speed for allied champions moving towards Janna unchanged)

Janna’s basic attacks and W – Zephyr no longer deal bonus magic damage based on her bonus movement speed

Q – Howling Gale

Cost: 60/90/100/120/140 mana > 60/70/80/90/100 mana

Minimum range: 1,000 > 1,100

Maximum range: 1,750 > 1,760

Time to destination: 1.5 seconds > 1.25 seconds

W – Zephyr

Range: 550 (from edge to edge) > 650 (centered)

Slow duration: two seconds > three seconds

Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds > 12 seconds at all ranks

Base Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 > 70/100/130/160/190

Bonus movement speed: 6/7/8/9/10 percent > 8/9/10/11/12 percent

E – Eye of the Storm

[Update]: Innate – Whenever Janna’s abilities slow or knock up at least one enemy champion, E – Eye of the Storm’s cooldown is reduced by 20 percent > she receives +20 percent heal and shield power for five seconds

Shield: 80/115/150/185/220 (+70 percent AP) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+65 percent AP)

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds > 15/13.5/12/10.5/9 seconds

Shield decay starts after: 0.75 seconds > 1.25 seconds

R – Monsoon

Healing Tick Rate: 0.5 seconds > 0.25 seconds (total heal amount unchanged)

Lulu

Image via Riot Games

W – Whimsy

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds > 17/16/15/14/13 seconds

Nocturne

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 85 > 95

Q – Duskbringer

Bonus AD Ratio: 75 percent > 85 percent

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

Base health regeneration: 7.5 > six

Q – Edge of Ixtal

Grass trail zone duration: 3.5 seconds > three seconds

Rengar

Image via Riot Games

R – Thrill of the Hunt

[New]: Innate – Rengar can leap to enemies with his next basic attack when he is in camouflage

Samira

Image via Riot Games

R – Inferno Trigger

Physical damage per shot: 0/10/20 (+50 percent AD) > 5/15/25 (+50 percent AD)

Total damage per target: 0/100/200 (+500 percent AD) > 50/150/250 (+500 percent AD)

Senna

Image via Riot Games

Q – Absolution

[New] Innate – Senna’s basic attacks now slow enemies by 20 percent (+six percent per 100 AP) (+10 percent per 100 bonus AD) for two seconds

Shen

Image via Riot Games

Q – Twilight Assault

Increased bonus damage: 10 to 40 (+six every three levels) (+5/5.5/6/6.5/7 percent (+two percent per 100 AP) of target’s max health) > 10 to40 (+six every three levels) (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6 percent (+two percent per 100 AP) of target’s max health)

Tahm Kench

Image via Riot Games

Q – Tongue Lash

Enemy slow: 40 percent > 50 percent

R – Devour

Ally shield upon devour: 400/500/600 (+100 percent AP) > 500/700/900 (+150 percent AP)

Movement speed upon devouring ally: Slows Tahm Kench by 30/20/10 percent while ally is swallowed > Grants Tahm Kench 40 percent movement speed for three seconds (regardless of swallow duration)

Talon

Image via Riot Games

W – Rake

Damage against monsters: 130 percent > 105 percent

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Base health: 559 to 600

Base health regeneration: 3.75 to four

Veigar

Image via Riot Games

Q – Baleful Strike

Cooldown: 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 seconds > 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 seconds

Stacks granted upon killing large monsters and minions: two > three

Volibear

Image via Riot Games

Attack damage growth: three to 3.5

E – Sky Splitter

Cooldown: 15 seconds > 13 seconds

Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Q – Steel Tempest

Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+100 percent AD) > 20/45/70/95/120 (+105 percent AD)

Yone

Image via Riot Games

Q – Mortal Steel

Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100 percent AD) > 20/40/60/80/100 (+105 percent AD)

Zed

Image via Riot Games

R – Death Mark

Damage: 100 percent AD (+25/40/55 percent of damage dealt against marked target) > 65 percent AD (+25/40/55 percent of damage dealt against marked target)

Items

Lich Bane

Build path: Blasting Wand + Aether Wisp + Sheen + 600g > Fiendish Codex + Aether Wisp + Sheen + 550g (total cost unchanged)

Ability haste: Zero > 15

Spellblade damage: 150 percent base AD (+40 percent AP) > 75 percent base AD (+50 percent AP)

Spellblade cooldown: 2.5 seconds > 1.5 seconds

Rylai’s Crystal Scepter

Total cost: 3,000 gold > 2,600 gold

Combine cost: 815 gold > 415 gold

Ability power: 90 > 75

Health: 350 > 400

Jungle

Chemtech drake

Chemtech dragon soul

Zombie health: 80 percent base health + 50 percent bonus health > 70 percent base health + 40 percent bonus health

Zombie duration (without other health impacting factors): four seconds > three seconds

Chemtech rift

Offensive action camouflage timer: 1.5 seconds > 2.5 seconds

Bonus damage vs. enemies with more current health: Up to 10 percent > Up to 12 percent

Hextech drake

Hextech dragon soul

Chain lightning true damage: 25 to 75 (based on attacker’s level, one to 18) > 25 to 50 (based on attacker’s level, one to 18)

Runes

Lethal Tempo

Attack speed per stack (melee): 13 percent > 10 to 15 percent (levels one to 15)

Attack speed per stack (ranged): seven percent > five to nine percent (levels one to 12)

ARURF

ARURF returns on Jan. 26. The All Random Ultra Rapid Fire game mode is receiving a few changes ahead of the Lunar New Year. The devs have added some adjustments to runes to spice up Summoner’s Rift.

ARURF First Strike ooldown: 25 to 15 seconds (levels one to 18) > 15 to nine seconds (levels one to 18)

ARURF Glacial Augment cooldown: 25 seconds > 15 seconds

VFX updates

Sona

Base Sona: Complete overhaul

Muse Sona: Minor details added to new base

Pentakill Sona: Same as new base

Silent Night Sona: Recolored from new base

Guqin Sona: Minor details added to new base

Arcade Sona: Complete overhaul

DJ Sona: Complete overhaul and additional special celebration effects for each passive aura

Sweetheart Sona: Same as new base, plus some cleanup

Odyssey Sona: Minimal tweaks

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Sona: Minimal tweaks

Vayne

Base Vayne: Complete overhaul

Dragonslayer Vayne: Recolored from base with added smoke and flames

Heartseeker Vayne: Recolored from base with heart in W decal

SKT T1: Same as new base, different missiles to match model

Arclight Vayne: Recolored from base with more golden, divine sparks

Bug fixes and quality-of-life changes

Fixed a bug where Teleport could sometimes still target certain units other than towers before 14 minutes.

Fixed a bug where Unleashed Teleport would permanently replace one of your Summoner Spells if acquired and used via the Unsealed Spellbook rune.

Champions will now correctly drop Unleashed Teleport spell shards if used after 14 minutes into a game with Zoe.

Fixed a bug where Yone could sometimes cast Unleashed Teleport while his E – Soul Unbound was active.

The exclamation point stealth indicator has been fixed and will correctly reappear above your champion if you are visible to an enemy inside the Chemtech Fog after completing certain stealthing abilities (such as Akali’s W – Twilight Shroud).

Fixed a bug where towers would incorrectly target enemy champions who took damage from Kog’Maw’s Passive – Icathian Surprise or Karthus’s Passive – Death Defied.

Rengar’s Passive – Unseen Predator leap basic attacks will correctly trigger Navori Quickblades’ Deft Strikes effect.

Fixed a bug where taking damage from certain jungle monsters would sometimes incorrectly grant stacks toward Force of Nature’s Absorb passive.

Fixed a bug where triggering Glacial Augment’s passive would incorrectly count toward triggering Eclipse’s Ever Rising Moon passive.

Fixed a bug where Mythic or active item icon borders would sometimes appear in incorrect locations.

Enemy player chat and emote mute toggle buttons have been fixed and will no longer overlap with other icons in the scoreboard.

DJ Sona and K/DA Seraphine’s in-game music mute toggle buttons have been fixed and will display correctly next to their champion icon in the scoreboard every game.

Chat restriction notifications have been fixed and will once again inform players how many messages they have left in their limit.

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Porcelain Protector Ezreal

Porcelain Lissandra

Porcelain Amumu

Porcelain Lux

Porcelain Lux Prestige Edition

Porcelain Kindred

Firecracker Sett

Firecracker Diana

Firecracker Teemo

Firecracker Tristana

Firecracker Xin Zhao

Brave Phoenix Xayah Prestige Edition

Withered Rose Zeri

Chromas

Porcelain Protector Ezreal

Porcelain Lissandra

Porcelain Amumu

Porcelain Lux

Porcelain Kindred

Firecracker Sett

Firecracker Diana

Firecracker Teemo

Firecracker Tristana

Firecracker Xin Zhao

Withered Rose Zeri

Divine Phoenix Anivia

Brave Phoenix Xayah

Graceful Phoenix Seraphine

Firecracker Jinx

Firecracker Vayne

Firecracker Sejuani

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.