Here are all the skins coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.2

Get a glimpse of the 13 new skins coming to the game.

The Lunar New Year celebrations are right around the corner. As is tradition, Riot Games will add a range of new skins to League of Legends to commemorate the event. The cosmetics are expected to go live with Patch 12.2, which is set to release on Thursday, Jan. 20.

A total of 13 new skins will be making their way to Summoner’s Rift, with the majority of them coming from two skin lines: Porcelain and Firecracker. The first of the two skin lines is new to the game and features white and blue colors, which are closely associated with Chinese ceramics.

#PBE Preview Porcelain Edition! 🫖



Porcelain Protector Ezreal & Porcelain Amumu, Kindred, Lissandra & Lux! ☕️



Also check out our collab with artist Jay Chou in Porcelain Protector Ezreal’s dance where you can hear snippets of his song “Blue and White Porcelain.” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/dCgMuUVsTO — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 5, 2022

The Lunar New Year is also a time for fireworks, making the Firecracker skin line appropriate for the event. The skins are mostly dominated by the color red, which is an emblem of fire all around the globe.

A new champion in Zeri will be available in the game when Patch 12.2 hits the live servers. Her first skin, Withered Rose, will be making its way to the store. Xayah will also be getting a Prestige Edition of one of her most popular skins, Brave Phoenix.

Here are all of the skins that will be added to League in Patch 12.2.

Porcelain Protector Ezreal (1,820 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Porcelain Lissandra (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Porcelain Amumu (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Porcelain Lux (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Porcelain Lux Prestige Edition (2,000 Event Tokens)

Image via Riot Games

Porcelain Kindred (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Firecracker Sett (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Firecracker Diana (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Firecracker Teemo (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Firecracker Tristana (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Firecracker Xin Zhao (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Brave Phoenix Xayah Prestige Edition (2,000 Event Tokens)

Image via Riot Games

Withered Rose Zeri (1,350 RP)

Image via Riot Games

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.