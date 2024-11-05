Which LoL champion says ‘Tonight, we hunt’?

I struggled with today’s LoLdle quote because it doesn’t really give away any clues. It’s so short and sweet that I had to guess several times before finally landing on the answer. Read on if you need some help.

Who says, “Tonight, we hunt” in LoL?

Here, kitty, kitty, kitty! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote on Nov. 5 is, “Tonight, we hunt,” and the League champion who says this line is Rengar. You know, that scary kitty who jumps onto his unsuspecting victims and rips them into shreds with his claws.

I distinctly remember Rengar saying, “Tonight, we hunt,” but it wasn’t my first guess. I thought it might be Nidalee, Warwick, or Sejuani. They’re all sort of hunters in one way or another. But really, Rengar is the ultimate hunter in League. His tribe was pretty much made to hunt, and despite being the runt of the litter, he’s a master at hunting. Imagine getting jumped by this giant kitty. Scary!

Elsewhere, Rengar has a 49 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. This makes him an underwhelming jungle pick in the current meta. He’s definitely best-avoided if you want to climb the ranked ladder. He fares a little better in the top lane, but I’d still say there are much stronger champions out there. He rarely features in pro play, either. But he’s a cat, so what’s not to like?

I’m already excited for tomorrow’s LoLdle. Stay tuned for more.

