Which LoL champion says ‘The art of war is hearing your heart beating, knowing you are alive’?

I got stuck on today’s LoLdle quote—but I’m not a quitter. Despite almost giving up and calling it a day, I finally got the answer.

Who says, “The art of war is hearing your heart beating, knowing you are alive” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Nov. 4 is, “The art of war is hearing your heart beating, knowing you are alive,” and the League champion who says this line is Pantheon. You know, that guy with the sword who looks like he came straight out of 300.

I really struggled with today’s quote. While I don’t remember Pantheon saying this, it makes perfect sense. He’s named after a star in the constellation of war and was pretty much born to battle. He may as well have come out of the womb with a spear in his hand. I don’t know much about Pantheon lore and am still unsure who he’s referring to in this quote, but there are only so many champions closely linked to war like him. On a side note, The Art of War is an ancient book written by Sun Tzu. Maybe there’s a connection here.

Forgetting his lore for a second, Pantheon has a 51 percent win rate in Patch 14.21, according to stats site U.GG. He’s thriving as a mid-lane champion but not doing so well in the support position. Build damage if you want to dominate with this spear-wielding warrior. He’s a lot of fun and is pretty underrated in the modern meta.

I’m already looking forward to tomorrow’s LoLdle. Are you?

