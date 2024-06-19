The latest LoLdle quote of the day tripped me up—even though it definitely shouldn’t have. If you slow down and think for just a few seconds, most League of Legends players should quickly solve this one.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Stop putting web in my branches” in LoL?

June 19’s LoLdle quote is “Stop putting web in my branches!” The League champion who says this line is Maokai.

I can’t believe I didn’t get this one right away. Image via Riot Games

Admittedly, this one is extremely straightforward in hindsight. For whatever reason, though, I latched onto the word “web” and used my first guess on Elise. After that, I thought “Oh, ‘branches,’ it must be Ivern.” But when it wasn’t Ivern, I was puzzled.

That’s when I realistically should’ve realized it had to be Maokai because there isn’t another tree-like champion in League who’d talk about their branches. But tonight just wasn’t my night, and I only landed on Maokai after several irrelevant guesses and listening to the audio clue.

I’ve played a decent amount of Maokai over the years—especially when he was an incredibly strong support earlier this year. That just makes it more embarrassing for me, though, that I wasn’t able to solve this LoLdle quote remotely fast. After thinking a good chunk of the LoLdle quotes in June have been somewhat easy, my ego clearly needed to be put in check today.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy