LoLdle has given us another short quote on June 29. This one was especially easy for me because it’s said by one of the League of Legends champions I’ve played the most over the years.

Who says “My shield is my sword” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 29 is “My shield is my sword.” The League champion who says this is Braum.

“A shield for my shield?” Image via Riot Games

Which other League champ would be talking about their shield? If you catch on to that hint after reading this voice line, you should be able to quickly guess Braum and solve today’s puzzle.

Braum is my second most-played champion in terms of Mastery, only behind Sivir—though Smolder is quickly catching up to The Heart of the Freljord in that regard. And one of my favorite Braum voice lines is when he says “A shield for my shield?” So, needless to say, it was relatively easy for me to quickly solve today’s LoLdle quote.

Even if you haven’t played a ton of Braum, though, I feel like this is still a fairly straightforward quote. The audio clue should also be extremely helpful today if you even have the slightest idea of what Braum’s voice sounds like.

After a rather lengthy LoLdle quote on June 27, we’ve now had consecutive short voice lines again—though yesterday’s was a tricky one for me. I’ll be right back here in 24 hours, hoping for another somewhat challenging daily puzzle.

